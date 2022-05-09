"I think I'm more of a tough blue belt" - 'Buchecha' on what his level would be if surfing had belt rankings

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is a world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA competitor. He is a black belt level expert when it comes to BJJ and has amassed dozens of world championships while competing.

Outside of competitive submission grappling, the Brazilian fighter loves surfing, a hobby he enjoyed even before joining BJJ classes.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Almeida was asked what belt he would have in surfing. If the sport utilized that ranking system, 'Buchecha' would have a realistic idea of his skill level on the waves.

"Difficult to say [laughs]. Maybe a tough blue belt, or a purple belt. But I think I'm more of a tough blue belt."

The Brazilian heavyweight fighter often publishes pictures of him hitting the waves. In a post on Instagram, his passion for the activity was clear:

"Missing It"

Marcus Almeida is returning to the ONE circle soon. He was originally scheduled to face 'Reug Reug' at ONE 156 in April, but his opponent was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury.

Now, 'Buchecha' will be competing in the May 20 event against a fellow Brazilian. He will face 'Silverback' Hugo Cunha, who is 6-1 in MMA, with all of his victories coming via stoppages. With that in mind, Cunha will certainly be looking to stop Almeida in their upcoming fight.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Will we see another slick submission victory from the BJJ legend at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS this Friday?



Anderson Silva tapped out to Buchecha's north-south choke!

Brazilian jiu-Jitsu expert Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida

He may only be a self-proclaimed blue belt in surfing, but Marcus Almeida is a certified black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He started training in the sport when he was a teenager but only attended classes because his family was protective of his sister, who attended them.

As his skills improved, Almeida quickly took the BJJ world by storm. He was won UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Championship four times, the BJJF World Championship No-Gi twice, the IBJJF World Championship seven times, the ADCC World Championship twice, and a host of other tournaments as well.

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida RNCs Kang Ji Won halfway through round 1

He has now turned his focus to MMA. Thus far, he is undefeated and finished both of his opponent via first-round submissions. He will next face Cunha at ONE 157 and will be aiming for a title soon enough.

"New opponent but the goal is the same! On May 20th We Will be back at work! See you all soon on ONE 157"

