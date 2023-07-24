‘Buchecha’ looking to continue first-round finishing streak against tough ‘Reug Reug’

ONE heavyweight fighter Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is out to sustain his string of impressive first-round finishes when he returns to action next week.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend clashes with tough Senegalese fighter Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It is part of a nine-fight offering at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

‘Buchecha’ is gunning for a fifth straight victory in ONE since debuting in September 2021, and if the opportunity presents itself he wants to make it another fast finish inside the opening round.

The 32-year-old American Top Team standout shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“But, without a doubt, the goal is a submission in the first round, as has happened in my previous fights.”

While ‘Buchecha’ has been fighting in the mixed martial arts lane under ONE Championship, his extensive BJJ skills have been prominent in all of his wins.

The most recent of his victories was over Belarusian Kirill Grishenko, who he submitted in just 64 seconds by way of a nifty heel hook.

For his upcoming fight, ‘Buchecha’ said he has continued to shore his other skills and is ready wherever the fight will go.

Out to stop the winning run of the BJJ legend is ‘Reug Reug,’ who himself is on a roll of late.

The 31-year-old Thiaroye sur Me native has won back-to-back matches after temporarily being tripped in his ONE campaign.

‘Reug Reug’ won by unanimous decision over Jasur Mirzamukhamedov in his last outing back in December in Manila and is gunning for another win to sustain his upward trajectory in ONE’s steadily getting crowded heavyweight division.