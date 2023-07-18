MMA

‘Buchecha’ is perfectly happy with his ONE Championship run so far

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Jul 18, 2023 15:44 GMT
Buchecha returns at ONE Fight Night 13
As one of the most decorated grapplers of all time, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida reached a point in his career where the motivation to win more titles wasn’t quite there anymore.

With his legacy as an elite jiu-jitsu competitor already secured, the Brazilian made the decision to take on a new challenge rather than chase grappling titles for the sake of it.

Signing with ONE Championship, Almeida made a transition to mixed martial arts where has executed a perfect run so far.

Securing four consecutive first-round finishes in under a year of competition, the heavyweight contender has proved that he has what it takes to reap similar success in the all-encompassing sport.

Having carefully planned his next steps, Almeida will return at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4, to face ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane looking for a fifth win.

In a recent appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ spoke to Renato Moicano about feeling at home in ONE Championship and the progression he has made inside the circle:

“Yeah, I'm liking ONE Championship so far. It's my first MMA organization. I have four fights there and in six weeks, I'm going to fight my fifth, so I hope to get one more victory. And it's been amazing, I don't have anything to complain about.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

