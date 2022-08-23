‘Buchecha’ says his family are the biggest fans of his martial arts career

ONE heavyweight marvel and 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is a legend on the mats and an upcoming star inside the circle. Compiling an unbelievable 138-14 record in submission grappling matches, Almeida is immensely feared when the fight hits the ground.

Despite his MMA career being in its infancy, the BJJ icon was barely touched by any of his three opponents, finishing them all inside the first round.

The young grappling legend, however, wasn't always the nightmare on the mats that he is today. 'Buchecha' admits he started out as a clueless white belt, much like everyone else.

Almeida credits the support of his family - particularly his sister and his mother - as one of the biggest reasons why he has become so good at what he does. In an interview with ONE Championship, Almeida talked about how his family are his number one fans:

“I think my sister is my number one fan. She’s always really enjoyed following my career closely. She even has a tattoo of me on her arm! I think she and my mom are my biggest fans.”

'Buchecha' continued:

“In MMA, the same thing. My sister keeps cheering, watching, and screaming. She definitely gives me great support. And it is very important to have this support that I have from her and my family.”

Having the full support and admiration of your own family is invaluable to any athlete, regardless of sport. Not only does 'Buchecha' have his family's support, but he also has them as his biggest fans. For any professional athlete, that's almost like a dream come true.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will face Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1

As part of ONE's landmark deal with Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service will air ONE live events twelve times a year. To mark the beginning of this historic five-year deal, Amazon Prime Video will air ONE on Prime Video 1. The 10-fight card is packed with high-profile fighters who are best suited to introduce ONE Championship to North American viewers.

On the main card will be Almeida against former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko. Grishenko is a heavyweight knockout artist who valiantly fought Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin for interim gold but fell short.

Much like Almeida's previous opponents, Grishenko is a striking-based warrior who relies heavily on his KO power. The Belarusian powerhouse, however, has an extensive Greco-Roman wrestling background, winning multiple championships before transitioning to MMA. He will surely present new problems for Almeida to solve inside the circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari