‘Buchecha’ says ‘good’ jiu-jitsu and wrestling crucial ‘especially for heavyweights’

As one of the most decorated submission grapplers on the planet, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has been able to use the same traits and skills that made him a world-class grappler to make a flawless transition into MMA.

With four first-round finishes under his belt, the Brazilian is preparing to take the next step of his career at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video, where he faces Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

Looking to secure his fifth consecutive win in the heavyweight division of ONE Championship, Almeida has wisely taken his MMA career step by step.

After his rapid rise where he racked up finishes, the submission specialist took some time to continue working on his overall game before he starts facing the top contenders in the division.

As his overall MMA game continues to evolve, making him able to compete with the elite heavyweights no matter where the fight takes place, there’s no debate as to where Almeida holds all the advantages.

Just looking at his accomplishments in submission grappling is enough to make opponents worry about what may happen if he gets his hands on them and takes the fight to the ground.

In an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about using his grappling skills as a base to build on for mixed martial arts and how he has been able to use his Jiu-Jitsu so effectively in MMA:

“Especially for heavyweights, when you get like good jiu-jitsu, good wrestling, you are way ahead of your opponents. You’re there [right at the top].”

Watch the full podcast clip below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video on August 4 for North American viewers.

