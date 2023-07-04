‘Buchecha’ shrugs off Anatoly Malykhin’s chances for third world title: “I think he can’t make that weight”

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin has set his sights on claiming an unprecedented world title in a third weight class, but Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida doesn’t believe the 35-year-old can make the middleweight limit.

Malykhin called out ONE middleweight world champion Reinier ‘The Dutch Knight’ de Ridder, saying he would ‘stay away from sweets’ in order to cut to middleweight.

However, in a recent interview with ONE Championship, Almeida said he was skeptical of this fight even happening.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“Anatoly now has two belts, in the light heavyweight division and the heavyweight division. He wants to fight for his third belt, now in the middleweight division. I think he can’t make that weight, so I don’t believe this fight against Reinier de Ridder will happen.”

If Malykhin can’t make middleweight like Almeida suggests, the undefeated Russian still has many options. After all, he is holder of the undisputed world title at both heavyweight and light heavyweight, so ‘Sladkiy’ should not have any problems finding live bodies to stand across from him in the circle.

One of those potential opponents is ‘Buchecha’ himself. The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion transitioned to the sport of mixed martial arts in 2021, and has since put together a perfect 4-0 record with four finishes. If Almeida keeps winning, it’s only a matter of time before he is able to knock on Malykhin’s doorstep for a shot at heavyweight gold.

‘Buchecha’s next fight is scheduled in August, with the 32-year-old finding himself opposite hulking Senegalese wrestling champion Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug’ square off at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

