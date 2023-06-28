‘Buchecha’ views jiu-jitsu ‘in a different way’ since MMA switch

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and current undefeated ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has done and seen it all in the sport of BJJ. But since he made the transition to MMA in 2021, ‘Buchecha’ says he has viewed grappling completely differently.

Obviously, there are major differences between pure BJJ grappling and MMA grappling, given that the latter allows multiple forms of striking while the former does not.

That changed the sport of grappling a lot for ‘Buchecha’, as he stated in a recent interview. Almeida guested on the Jaxxon podcast, and had this to say about grappling:

“I see a lot of positions that I used to do back in the day, I’m like, ‘How come I never changed it then?’ So I just see jiu-jitsu now in a different way.”

See a clip from the podcast episode below:

‘Buchecha’ is widely considered one of, if not the, greatest to ever compete in the sport of jiu-jitsu. So, to see him admitting to learning new things about the martial art after transitioning to MMA leads us to believe that there’s certainly more that the 32-year-old can achieve in his career.

Fans won’t have to look far to catch what Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida can do in a fight when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next challenge. Almeida is set to face Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in a heavyweight clash at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes