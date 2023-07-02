“I’m the kind of guy that has no ego” - ‘Buchecha’ on staying humble despite stardom

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and current ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is considered one of the most accomplished fighters of his generation.

Such success could bloat many heads, but not Almeida’s. In fact, ‘Buchecha’ has remained as humble as ever, despite going on a perfect 4-0 start to his MMA career, which includes four finishes.

In a recent guest appearance on Jaxxon Podcast, Almeida said:

“I’m the kind of guy that has no ego, I never had. I mean, of course, always when I sign up for something I go in there to win.”

Those in the loop are not the least bit surprised. People who know or have interacted with Almeida in the industry say that ‘Buchecha’ is one of the nicest fighters you could ever meet, inside or outside the circle.

He’s a gentle giant by all means, soft spoken and mildly mannered. But when the cage door closes, the 32-year-old Brazilian transforms into a finishing machine.

Of ‘Buchecha’s four victories, three have come by submission and one by knockout. No opponent has ever gone past the first round.

Almeida will be back in action, when he faces Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates surrounding the event and more.

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes