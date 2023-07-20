‘Buchecha’ sums up his promising MMA career so far: “It's a long way ahead”

While he has had a lot of success in his mixed martial arts journey under ONE Championship to date, Brazilian Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida admits there is still a long way to go for him in the sport.

The BJJ legend made his ONE MMA debut in September of 2021 and has not lost in four fights so far. More telling, his victories all came by way of finishes inside the opening round.

The most recent of his wins came in August last year over Belarusian Kirill Grishenko by way of a heel hook in just 64 seconds.

Speaking on the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ shared that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to reach the level he wants to be at in MMA, saying:

“It's one step at a time. So I'm just going into my fifth fight, I know it's a long way, I need to get my experience, so you see me training everyday in the gym, I'm training hard, I'm getting beat up, every single day against more experienced fighters. So it's a long way ahead, but I'm in no rush.”

Watch the interview below:

The MMA campaign of ‘Buchecha’ resumes on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will take on Senegalese Oumar Kane in a featured heavyweight MMA clash, part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘Buchecha’ hopes to sustain his upward trajectory to stay in the lane for a possible shot at the world title, which is currently in the possession of double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia.

Looking to halt the winning run of the American Top Team standout is Oumar Kane, who has won back-to-back matches.

‘Reug Reug’ was last in action in December in Manila, winning by unanimous decision over Jasur Mirzamukhamedov of Uzbekistan.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.