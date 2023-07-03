‘Buchecha' focused "100 percent" on ‘Reug Reug’: “My head is only in this fight”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida hasn’t put a foot wrong in his MMA career so far, maintaining his momentum while constantly improving.

Whilst some fighters may have gotten carried away with the win streak and jumped up a level in competition too early, the Brazilian has made cautious strides to continue his progression in the organization’s heavyweight division.

With four first-round finishes, ‘Buchecha’ is now ready for the next level of competition. He returns against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

In search of his fifth consecutive win in MMA, the submission grappling legend will take on the Senegalese wrestling powerhouse inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Whilst he had one eye on the recent heavyweight unification fight at ONE Friday Fights 22, Almeida has been meticulous in the planning of his MMA career.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his mindset going into this fight and how he has used a single-minded approach throughout his transition to MMA:

“My focus is 100 percent on ‘Reug Reug'. My head is only in this fight. I’m training to fight ‘Reug Reug'. In my career, I have always taken one step at a time. And my next step is the fight against ‘Reug Reug'.”

For his part, ‘Reug Reug’ has put up a 4-1 run under the promotional spotlight, securing wins over Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, Batradz Gazzaev, Patrick Schmid, and Alain Ngalani.

He hopes to shake things up in the division and gain a win over ‘Buchecha’ to continue his hunt for ONE gold.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

