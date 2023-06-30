‘Buchecha’ surprised at how much he has fallen in love with MMA: “I had no idea”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida isn’t the first submission grappler to try his hand at MMA. But he’s certainly one of the most successful athletes from ‘the gentle art’ to give a shot at the all-encompassing discipline.

With a lengthy and highly decorated career in grappling behind him, the Brazilian decided to try his hand at mixed martial arts with ONE Championship, dedicating his time to work on his game before making his debut in 2021.

Using the work ethic, constant evolution, and focus that made him a legend on mats worldwide, Almeida has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the heavyweight MMA division, winning four consecutive fights via first-round finish in the space of 11 months.

He has taken his second year as a pro to continue working in the gym. The 33-year-old is aware that he needs to keep improving his overall skill set and gain more experience in order to compete at the highest level.

Returning at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 to face ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, ‘Buchecha’ has been reflecting on his journey as a mixed martial artist that has led him to this point.

In an appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Buchecha revealed that he never expected to fall this deep down the mixed martial arts rabbit hole at first.

“I had no idea I would like it so much and I would love it so much, and that’s why I kept going. That’s something that I really enjoy doing," said Almeida.

Watch the clip below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

