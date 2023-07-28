"Buddy is a better forklift driver than a UFC fighter" - Conor McGregor driving a forklift in Forged Irish Stout ad leads to hilarious fan reactions

Conor McGregor is once again the subject of trolling from fans, following the Irishman's latest appearance in a Forged Irish Stout ad.

Fans of the Irishman will have seen McGregor regularly feature Forged's products across his social media, with both the stout and the Black Forge Inn having turned into a major financial success for the MMA star.

Recently, the Forged Irish Stout Instagram account debuted a new ad, which featured Conor McGregor in one of their warehouses. 'The Notorious' looks happy and impressed throughout before he then takes control of a forklift and begins moving pallets which are holding thousands of the Forged Irish Stout cans.

MMA fans were seen trolling the UFC star in the comments, with many taking aim at Conor McGregor and his driving of the forklift. One fan even suggested that the Irishman is now better at driving the vehicle than he is a fighter. They wrote:

"Buddy is a btter forklife driver then a UFC fighter"

Another fan questioned whether or not McGregor has even got a license to drive the forklift:

"Has this man got a forklife licence too?!"

Instagram user @craftbeereal remained unconvinced by the advert:

"Fool me ONCE [Improve 12], shame on you. Fool me TWICE [what whatever this is] shame on me."

Conor McGregor reacts to the tragic passing of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor

Conor McGregor has expressed his heartbreak after learning of the news that legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor had passed away at the age of 56.

'The Notorious' and the UFC are forever tied to O'Connor as she performed an iconic rendition of 'The Foggy Dew' live when McGregor made his walk to the octagon against Chad Mendes at UFC 189.

RIP to a legend 🏼 pic.twitter.com/D0UjS6tMAN @TheNotoriousMMA This moment where Conor turned around and pointed at Sinéad, as he walked into war at UFC 189, was one of the most special moments in the history of UFC walkouts. Iconic.RIP to a legend

The UFC star later took to Twitter to pay homage to O'Connor where he stated he had "lost a friend." He wrote:

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angle. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, bug a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Seand's music will live on forever and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure pic.twitter.com/9hvpwxuUyP " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/9hvpwxuUyP