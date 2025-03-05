"Buddy has lost his mind' - Fans react to KSI claiming he hits "harder" than Alex Pereira while trash-talking Dillon Danis ahead of boxing match

KSI has sparked a frenzy among fight fans after boldly claiming he hits “harder” than Alex Pereira while trash-talking Dillon Danis ahead of their boxing match. The YouTube star-turned-boxer is set to face Danis on Mar. 29 at Manchester Arena in a rescheduled bout after Danis previously withdrew due to injury.

Ad

While hyping up his fights, KSI went a step further this time, suggesting he might surpass Pereira's record-breaking punch.

During a press conference, KSI stated:

”Hit harder than most fighters. I don’t know if I hit harder than Alex Pereira. I don’t know how hard he hits.”.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

His remark left even Danis looking stunned.

Fans were quick to mock KSI’s confidence. One fan wrote:

“Buddy has lost his mind.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another joked:

"KSI's K doesn't stand for Knowledge at all."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others dismissed his claim outright, with one commenting:

“I used to respect KSI, now he’s just a clown.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to KSI's claims ahead of his boxing match with Dillon Danis. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Alex Pereira shares thoughts on sparring with Dillon Danis for the latter's KSI fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has opened up about training with Dillon Danis as the latter prepares for his high-profile boxing match against KSI. While Pereira remains focused on his own training for UFC 313, he has taken time to assist Danis in his preparations.

Ad

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Pereira acknowledged the differences in weight, size, and fighting style between them but praised Danis' efforts in training:

“I think it’s a good fight with two big names. I trained with him today, and obviously, he’s a different weight, a different size than I am, and a different style as well. But he was doing very well, He is training with us, and l’Il be rooting for him – I couldn’t say anything different. But I’ll be watching the fight and hope he wins.” [H/T: Bloody Elbow]

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.