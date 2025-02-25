"Buddy lost and will never get over it" - Fans go no-holds-barred as Dominick Reyes claims to be better than Jon Jones five years after loss

Dominick Reyes has sparked new controversy by claiming he outperformed Jon Jones in their UFC 247 fight. During an appearance on the Gipsy Tales Podcast, Reyes described how he meticulously researched every aspect of Jones' life—from his childhood and athletic endeavors to his personal life—in preparation for their fight at UFC 247 in February 2020.

Reyes recounted his intensive research and personal analysis, stating:

"I was kind of crazy in my analysis of that opponent... I looked at everything. Who he was, and how he lived his life, and I followed him all the way until the fight. Everything he said, everything he did, everything anybody said about him [and] anything that any of his family said, I listened, and I dialed in exactly who he was... And I beat him."

Despite Jones' unanimous decision victory, the fight's outcome has remained a source of contention in the MMA community, with even UFC CEO Dana White implying that the result was questionable.

Adding to his story, Reyes emphasized that Jones, surrounded by high-achieving siblings, was always driven by the need to prove himself:

“Growing up, he was the runt of his family... Jon wasn't good at anything... So he had something to prove. That's why he fought with so much vigor and so much power."

Check out Dominick Reyes' comments below:

Social media quickly erupted with reactions. One fan remarked:

“Buddy lost and will never get over it 😂😂”

while others mocked Reyes’ comparisons:

“Bro let it go smh after that lost you been nothing like Jon jones how can you be better then him the career in the ufc not even close , maybe if you have a spelling contest 😂”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dominick Reyes' recent comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @redcorner.mma via Instagram]

Dominick Reyes to return to action against Nikita Krylov at UFC 314

Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon on April 12 to face Nikita Krylov. Sources confirmed that both fighters have agreed to the fight, with Miami emerging as the most likely host city.

Reyes, who lost four consecutive fights, including a close decision to Jon Jones, has since rebounded with notable victories over Dustin Jacoby and Anthony Smith. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian fighter has maintained a strong presence in the UFC rankings, winning three consecutive fights.

