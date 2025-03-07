“Building that into a proper weapon” - Marie McManamon banking on her savage knees to stun Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Marie McManamon is out to prove she’s more than just a late replacement when she vies for 26 pounds of gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29.

Stepping up on short notice, McManamon will challenge reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a high-stakes, five-round showdown this Friday, March 7. The bout will air live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Originally, Rodrigues was set to defend her title against Shir Cohen, who was forced to withdraw due to injury. That opened the door for McManamon, who didn’t hesitate to seize the opportunity when the call came from ONE Championship matchmakers.

Now, the British striker faces the toughest test of her career against one of Muay Thai’s most dominant champions.

McManamon acknowledges Rodrigues’ pressure offense and understands the challenge ahead, but she remains confident in her own skill set and the preparation she has put in under renowned coach Christian Knowles.

She said this in an interview with ONE:

“My style? Technical, with knees thrown in since generally I’m the taller fighter. What Chris is so good at doing is seeing our strengths, really working on them, and building that into a proper weapon.”

Marie McManamon eager to capitalize on golden opportunity

A statement victory over Allycia Hellen Rodrigues would instantly catapult Marie McManamon into stardom, and she knows just how rare this kind of opportunity is— one she has no intention of letting slip away:

“To fight for the title in my debut, it’s massive. And I’m extremely aware of how rare that is. For my career, it’s just going to catapult it. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, and I plan to grab it with both hands.”

Now, with the divisional crown on the line, McManamon is ready to prove she belongs among the elite.

ONE Fight Night 29 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

