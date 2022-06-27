Bulking up might impact Conor McGregor negatively against Jorge Masvidal, says Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes that Conor McGregor's bulked-up frame is likely to affect him negatively in a potential clash against Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor, who has been out of action since breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier last year, has bulked up considerably and packed on some serious muscle over the last few months.

The Irishman, who formerly competed as a lightweight, revealed that he currently walks around at 190lbs and wants to fight in the welterweight division going forward. While O'Malley admits that putting on muscle isn't necessarily a bad thing, he feels that having to carry all that extra weight will have an adverse effect on McGregor's cardio in fights.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley said:

"I don't know, I think definitely the new muscle he's put on could affect him negatively, but we'll see, there's only one way to find out."

Watch the video below:

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor are currently on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their career

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor are in very different places when it comes to their recent form inside the octagon. 'Sugar' will be looking to continue his impressive winning streak in the UFC when he takes on Pedro Munhoz in a main card matchup at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view event on July 2.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is yet to win a fight since his victory against Donald Cerrone back in 2020. The Irishman suffered back-to-back stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier last year. In the trilogy fight with Poirier, he ended up breaking his leg and hasn't competed since.

McGregor is currently 1-3 in his last four fights and seems like a shadow of the dominant force that he used to be inside the cage. All hope, however, isn't lost yet as there is still opportunity for the Irishman to make a successful comeback.

Despite losing three out of his last four, one has to consider the fact that those defeats came against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, two of the most elite fighters on the planet. Perhaps McGregor can take a step down in competition and get back to winning ways before taking on bigger challenges.

The former two-division UFC champion is expected to return to the cage later this year.

