"Bullsh*t Century gloves, a pair of basketball shorts and that's how my career started" - Anthony Smith details how a regular visit to a Subway restaurant ended up kick-starting his MMA career

Anthony Smith recently revealed to Michael Bisping how he started his career as an MMA fighter.

'Lionheart' recalled the day he went to Subway with his friend to grab a sandwich. He saw posters of an upcoming amateur MMA event in the corner of the store. Smith decided to go and watch it, and the rest is history. The light heavyweight fighter told Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast:

"The show was 2-3 days later. So, me and a buddy went to watch it one time. I was like, I will watch it, then maybe I will do it the next time. And when I was watching, the announcer came into the cage and said, 'We need someone that weighs between 160 and 190lbs.'"

Upon hearing that the event needed someone to step up, 'Lionheart' obliged. He was 17 years old back then and weighed around 180lbs. Smith was given Century gloves, a mouthpiece, and basketball shorts as his attire for his debut fight. Here's what the former UFC title challenger added:

"I just raised my hand. I was like, 'I will do it.' They gave me some mouthpiece, some bullsh*t century gloves, a pair of basketball shorts, that's how my career started."

Watch Anthony Smith talk to Michael Bisping about his MMA debut:

Anthony Smith returns this weekend at UFC 277 against Magomed Ankalaev

Anthony Smith is set to make his return to the UFC octagon this weekend as he takes on Magomed Ankalaev in a much-anticipated clash in the light heavyweight division of the UFC.

Ankalaev has been undefeated since his last-second submission loss to Paul Craig in his UFC debut and currently boasts an eight-fight win streak. The Russian earned a decision win in his last fight against Thiago Santos.

Smith, meanwhile, is currently on a three-fight win streak with all of those victories coming via finishes. He submitted Ryan Spann in the first round in his last fight in September 2021.

'Lionheart' is a former title challenger in the division. Ankalaev, meanwhile, is searching for a chance to get his shot at the gold. In a clash of two top-five contenders, the winner of the contest might be in for a title shot next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far