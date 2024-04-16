Ali Abdelaziz recently conveyed a touching message in response to Justin Gaethje's loss against Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje suffered a brutal knockout in the final moments of the 'BMF' title fight against Holloway at the monumental pay-per-view event last Saturday. Despite holding a comfortable lead on the scorecards, 'Blessed' gestured to the center of the canvas, urging 'The Highlight' to engage until the final bell.

What ensued was an unyielding onslaught of strikes, climaxing in a knockout that left Gaethje sprawled on the canvas with just one second remaining in the fifth round.

Following the former interim lightweight champion's loss, the famous MMA agent Abdelaziz took to Instagram and showered his client with deep admiration for his character. Abdelaziz highlighted their enduring friendship and praised Gaethje's authenticity:

"I have known @justin_gaethje for over 12 years, one of the best human beings I have met in my life. He is an amazing son and a great friend. Never forget where he came from and never change. There will never be another one like him. He is one of one. Last weekend wasn’t our night, but this changes absolutely nothing. Love you, my brother."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:

'The Highlight' also issued his initial statement post-loss on X, extending congratulations to Holloway and reassuring everyone of his positive outlook:

"I’m in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BlessedMMA, you’re a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus #ufc300."

Check out Justin Gaethje's post below:

Jorge Masvidal labels Justin Gaethje as "easy fight" for potential UFC comeback

After Jorge Masvidal departed from the UFC, the 'BMF' title was left vacant. Justin Gaethje subsequently faced Masvidal's teammate, Dustin Poirier, for the belt at UFC 291 last July, securing a resounding second-round head kick knockout victory.

Interestingly, it was 'Gamebred' who bestowed the title upon Gaethje. Since then, a rivalry has brewed between the two, marked by exchanges of harsh words.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal commented on the former interim lightweight champion's fight against Max Holloway at UFC 300. He asserted that facing 'The Highlight' would be a straightforward matchup if he were to make a comeback to the MMA promotion, saying:

"That guy has Homer Simpson of CTE now. I don’t want to talk too much sh*t about him because he just got flatlined, but I’m hoping our paths cross in the UFC because it’d be a very good comeback fight for me. It’d be an easy fight for me; he literally walks forward eating shots with no head movement, no nothing."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

