Inaugural titleholder Jorge Masvidal reacts to Max Holloway's buzzer-beater triumph, says Justin Gaethje should've "become an Olympic track sprinter" 

Jorge Masvidal recently expressed his thoughts on Max Holloway's thrilling victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway squared off against Gaethje for the BMF title at the highly aniticipated event, which took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He moved up to lightweight for the second time in his UFC career and faced Gaethje in what was billed as 'The People's Main Event'. Both men got into the octagon and gave it their all in a fight that almost went the distance.

'Blessed' put on one of his best performances to date, dominating 'The Highlight' the entire fight, even though Gaethje had his moments. He even cracked his opponent's nose with a spinning kick in the last seconds of the first round.

The fight seemed headed toward a decision for the former UFC featherweight champion when Holloway asked Gaethje to stand with him in the middle of the octagon during the last seconds of the fifth round.

Gaethje agreed, and Holloway unleashed one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, putting him to the ground with just one second left.

Watch the finish below:

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Masvidal spoke to Ariel Helwani and shared his opinion on Holloway's stunning performance at UFC 300, saying:

"He [Max Holloway] understands the code of the BMF. One of us here gotta be no longer on the feet when the bell rings... It's the greatest f***ing thing ever."

Masvidal also mocked Gaethje and said:

''When that dude points to the ground, whoever the f*** you are, you become an Olympic track sprinter. Do the opposite. Don’t f***ing engage... [Max Holloway] is all fighter's favorite fighter.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

In November 2019, Masvidal and Diaz fought for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244. Diaz suffered a nasty cut during the three-round fight, prompting the doctor to call a stoppage.

Jorge Masvidal issued a stern warning to Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal sent a strong warning to Nate Diaz ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

Th pair are slated to square off in a 10 round, 175-pound light heavyweight boxing bout that will take place on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the aforementioned interview, Masvidal sent a message to his opponent, saying:

''He [Nate Diaz] knows that if he's not in shape, I'm going to make him look bad and I'm going to get him out of there in two rounds. He knows with me, you got to die everyday in the gym to maybe step in that ring and have a fighting chance. I don't play that s**t. I'm trying to kill this motherf**ker and he knows it personally.''

