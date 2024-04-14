UFC 300: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 300 is as big as it gets and a pay-per-view of such magnitude deserves some special fights. Well, let's say Dana White and Co. didn't disappoint. Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will duke it out at the milestone event with the BMF title on the line.

After the OG BMF champion Jorge Masvidal's retirement, 'The Highlight' claimed the symbolic title in a second-round KO win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. Safe to say the former interim lightweight champion is truly deserving of the honor. Gaethje's professional record of 25-4 comprises 20 knockout wins.

On top of that the 35-year-old has duked it out against some of the most iconic figures of the sport. He holds wins against the likes of Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Michael Chandler, and Edson Barboza among others.

In the other half of the match-up, Holloway (25-7) is often considered as one of the greatest featherweight champions in UFC history. He has trumped a veritable list of MMA elite including Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira, Brian Ortega, and Anthony Pettis among others.

Another interesting tidbit about 'Blessed' is that he has never been knocked down in his UFC career, an interesting stat considering he is predominantly a volume puncher who readily engages with his opponents.

While many believe, Holloway's smaller frame will put him at risk against 'The Highlight' at lightweight, others believe that 'Blessed' is one of the few featherweights who can effortlessly ply his trade as a 155-pounder.

According to the UFC's website, Gaethje is a -170 favorite over Holloway (+142 underdog) for the match-up.

Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda as the BMF title matchup unfolds at UFC 300.

Watch the final face-off for the BMF matchup below:

UFC 300: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Round 1:

Holloway opens up with a jab followed by a body kick. 'Blessed' ducks out of a left hook by 'The Highlight'. Holloway connects with a uppercut. A calf kick by Gaethje unbalances Holloway.

'The Highlight' connects with a two-punch combo. Holloway stuns Gaethje with a left hook up close. Gaethje swings wild and misses. Gaethje is still taking his time to gauge his opponent's range. A high kick lands partially for 'The Highlight'.

A good right hand by Holloway is answered by Gaethje with a right hand of his own. A spinning back kick to the face wobbles Gaethje in the dying seconds of the round. The kick might have broken 'The Highlght's' nose.

A good round for Holloway.

Round 2:

The kick to the nose seems to have debilitated Gaethje. He looks like he is having trouble breathing out of it. A high kick lands for Holloway. Gaethje is committing to a wealth of leg kicks in an effort to curtail his opponent's movements.

An accidental eye poke by Holloway during an encounter forces the referee to stop the action momentarily. As the action restarts both fighters seem like they are looking for an opportunity to land a haymaker.

An overhand right by Gaethje misses. A leg kick lands for 'The Highlight'. Another eye poke by Holloway momentarily stops the action. A beautiful low kick unbalanced Holloway yet again. His left leg seems to have swollen up. A high kick lands for Holloway and a straight punch lands flush for Gaethje. 'Blessed' follows it up with a multi-punch combo to close out the round.

Another good round for Holloway.

Round 3:

As the third round unfolds, Gaethje is still committing to leg kicks. He follows it up with a teap kick to the body. A roundhouse kick to the midsection lands for Holloway. Holloway has now outstruck Gaethje 54-23 in terms of significant strikes.

A 1-2 combo by Holloway stuns his foe. He follows it up with a high kick. Another right hand by 'Blessed' wobbles and almost floors 'The Highlight'. A spinning back kick to the body forces out a reaction from Gaethje.

Holloway is clearly winning the striking battle. Apart from the debilitating leg kicks Gaethje seems to have no answer for his opponent's overwhelming pressure. A head kick lands partially for Gaethje to close out the round.

Another good round for 'Blessed'.

Round 4:

As we go into the championship rounds Gaethje is looking to impart more pressure on his opponents but is finding it hard to close the distance with 'Blessed' as Holloway keeps Gaethje at bay with teap kicks.

Holloway ducks out of a looping right hook by Gaethje. A straight ring hand from Holloway lands flush. Another low kick lands for Gaethje. Despite the visibly swollen calves, Holloway is showing no signs of slowing down.

A flurry from Gaethje stuns 'Blessed'. A knee to the body lands for Holloway. Multiple right straight lands for the Hawaiian.

Wow!!! out of nowhere, a right hand from Gaethje knocks down Holloway. Another right-hand land for the former interim lightweight champion.

The best round of the fight for Gaethje so far.

Round 5:

An uppercut from close-range lands for Holloway. He follows it up with a spinning back kick. A multi-punch combo from Holloway wobbles Gaethje. 'The Highlight' lands a counter right to stop his opponent's onslaught.

Holloway follows up on a spinning back kick with an acrobatic jumping spinning back kick. Another right hand for the Hawaiian.

With under 90 seconds to go in the round Gaethje is chasing after his opponent in the ring, but Holloway is expertly maintaining distance with spinning back kicks and punches.

In the dying seconds of the fight, Holloway dares his opponent to stand and bang in the center of the cage. After an action-packed 10 seconds of back and forth, Holloway puts his opponent's lights out with a vicious overhand right with one second left on the clock.

An electrifying finish to a spectacular contest, undoubtedly one of the, if not the best finish in MMA history.

Official Result: Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje via KO (4:59 of Round 5)

Watch Max Holloway celebrate his win below:

Expand Tweet