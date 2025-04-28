"But when Strickland does this, we hate him" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley knocks down professional poker player in sparring

Former UFC bantamweight kingpin Sean O'Malley is continuing the curious trend of UFC fighters sparring non-fighters in the gym. This time, O'Malley took on YouTuber and poker player Frankie C. The stunt didn't endear him to the MMA fandom, who had mixed reactions.

A clip of the sparring session made rounds on X. In it, 'Suga' can be seen walking Frankie down, picking him apart with low kicks and body shots. Eventually, O'Malley landed a spinning back kick to the body that badly hurt an exhausted Frankie, who collapsed from the ensuing barrage of body shots.

Check out Sean O'Malley's sparring session with Frankie C below:

Fans did not respond warmly to the stunt. A fan pointed out that former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland receives far more criticism for what O'Malley just did.

"But when Strickland does this we hate him hmmm"

O'Malley is currently gearing up to face Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight title rematch at UFC 316. Taking a dig at the former champion by referencing his past UFC 306 loss to 'The Machine,' a user wrote:

"He's not doing none of this to Merab btw"

Another netizen questioned the reason behind the rise of UFC fighters sparring with internet figures and social media influencers.

"What's up with these American fighters sparring influencers to keep themselves relevant in the media bro. First Strickland, now O'Malley. This is so corny"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Sean O'Malley has sparred with comedians

Along with Theo Von, Andrew Schulz is one of several comedians who have taken an interest in MMA. Both men are close friends of longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan and have appeared on his podcast. Schulz has also sparred with Sean O'Malley in the past.

Check out Sean O'Malley sparring with Andrew Schulz below:

