"Butchered her last name” - Main event fighter Erin Blanchfield’s name being misspelled on UFC Atlantic City poster sends fans into meltdown

Erin Blanchfield is preparing for her second UFC main event, as she is set to face off against Manon Fiorot over five rounds at UFC Atlantic City on Mar. 30.

Her previous headliner came in the shape of a short-notice clash with Jessica Andrade, after Blanchfield's original opponent, Taila Santos, was forced out of the bout.

Ahead of her second main event fight, fans have spotted an embarrassing error from the UFC's staff, as they misspelled the No. 2 ranked flyweight contender's surname on the poster.

It isn't clear whether 'Cold Blooded' is aware of this or not, as she was not asked about the error during her appearance in front of the media ahead of this weekend's clash.

As can be seen in the following video, the name on the poster behind the 24 year old reads as follows:

"Blanchield vs. Fiorot."

See Erin Blanchfield's pre-fight press conference below:

Fans took aim at the UFC in the comments section of the video for making such a rudimentary error. @Alexanderdominguez666 wrote:

"Wow, I can't believe how they butchered her last name smh"

@nadesicond4018 wrote:

"Can't believe they misspelled Blanchfield on the banner in the back"

Check out some fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to the UFC misspelling Erin Blanchfield's name on the fight night poster

Maycee Barber fires back at Erin Blanchfield for recent comments

Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot are set to clash in the main event of UFC Atlantic City this weekend. According to 'Cold Blooded,' fellow surging flyweight contender Maycee Barber turned down a fight with Fiorot.

Blanchfield and Barber were scheduled to fight several years ago, but 'The Future' was forced to withdraw from the bout. The No. 2 ranked flyweight contender recently stated that Barber "talks too much" for someone who won't fight.

During a recent interview with James Lynch, Barber was offered the chance to respond to 'Cold Blooded.' She said this:

"Erin fought my leftovers. Erin fought JJ Aldrich after I beat her. Erin fought Miranda Maverick after I beat her... Erin doesn't have the power that I have, so for her to say that I think it's completely ignorant and uneducated. She's just trying to create the storyline and the drama."

Watch Maycee Barber's response to Erin Blanchfield below from 16:25: