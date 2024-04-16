"Buy two, get two free" - Dana White bashes PFL 2 in Las Vegas event after UFC 300

Dana White recently bashed the PFL's perception of being a co-leader in MMA by revealing a tactic used in order to give the perception that they had a sell-out crowd.

PFL 2 took place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Friday and saw the beginning of their light heavyweight and lightweight regular seasons. The event took place the night before UFC 300, which also took place in Las Vegas, so there was a great opportunity to draw in MMA fans to the event.

During his post-event press conference following a successful UFC 300, White responded when a reporter brought up that Bellator hosted events in Hawaii. He used that as an opportunity to take a jibe at the PFL and their marketing by mentioning that they can't sell tickets. He said:

"You know PFLator [PFL-Bellator] was here [in Las Vegas] on Friday...I didn't know until fu**ing Friday. They were selling tickets buy two, get two free. I'm not busting on them, that's a f**ing fact. They put out a memo buy two, get two free. You're having a bad fu**ing week if those are the memos you're putting out. There were more people in my fu**ing green room tonight than there were at the [PFL] fight." [19:43 - 20:05]

It will be interesting to see whether the PFL's Donn Davis or Peter Murray will respond to White as he basically insinuated that they're having a difficult time generating interest in their events.

Check out the full press conference below:

Ariel Helwani criticizes Dana White for announcing Conor McGregor's return during post-event press conference

Ariel Helwani recently criticized Dana White for how he went about announcing Conor McGregor's return.

White sent the MMA community into a frenzy as he officially announced that Conor McGregor will be making his long-awaited octagon return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. Helwani took to his X account and took a jibe of his own by noting that the paper White read off of should be immortalized. He wrote:

"Gotta say, this is an incredible way to announce the return of the biggest star in the history of the sport. Put that crumpled paper in the HOF!"

Poll : Will PFL be able to compete with UFC one day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback