"By however he wants" - Fans rooting for Superlek Kiatmoo9 to capture undisputed gold against Nabil Anane in Japan

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 received a ton of support from his fans ahead of his 145-pound Muay Thai world championship unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

As he prepares to throwdown with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the promotion compiled all five of his finishes thus far in an Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

The Thai megastar's most vocal fans announced their support for him to ascend to undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king status in the comments section, writing:

"Superlek by however he wants."

"I like how yall put the vid of him flooring Nabil in there."

"Hellbow Superlek 🔥"

"Super finisher⚡🤫"

"I love Nabil, but Superlek!!!!🔥🔥🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

This amount of support for 'The Kicking Machine' ahead of a high-stakes, winner-takes-all matchup is nothing new, as fans have always backed his all-out striking style that has given him 15 wins in 16 fights in the promotion.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Why Superlek and Nabil Anane's unification bout is a must-watch affair

Superlek and Nabil Anane's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout will mark their second meeting under the ONE banner, with the Kiatmoo9 Gym star winning their June 2023 bout via knockout.

However, the towering Thai-Algerian is a vastly different fighter now than he was then. Anane has forged an ongoing six-fight winning streak under the guidance of ISKA and WBC champion Mehdi Zatout, headlined by his momentous interim gold-winning TKO of Nico Carrillo this past January.

With Anane having grown into his own in the past two years, Superlek cannot afford to overlook the 20-year-old's development and potentially make the mistake of underestimating his much-improved striking acumen at ONE 172.

