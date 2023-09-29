Cage Warriors champ Paul Hughes failed to cash in on UFC contract offers on two different occasions

Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paul Hughes recently claimed that he had two opportunities to make his UFC debut this year but failed to capitalize on them due to various issues.

Hughes is undoubtedly among the most exciting MMA prospects to look out for today. After beating Jordan Vucenic in a featherweight title unification bout at Cage Warriors 145 in November 2022, many expected the fast-rising Irishman to make his next outing in the world's premier MMA promotion, the UFC.

Paul Hughes is now booked to face Jan Quaeyhagens in a lightweight matchup at Cage Warriors 161 on October 14. The Irishman will be moving up a weight class in an attempt to replicate his famed compatriot Conor McGregor by becoming a two-division champion. While fans were undeniably excited to see how he fares as a 155-pounder, many wondered why he hadn't made his UFC debut yet.

In a recent interview with Sean Sheehan for Severe MMA, Paul Hughes revealed that the UFC offered him multiple short-notice fights this year. Explaining why he couldn't cash in on the offers, he said:

"There were opportunities there that almost came to fruition... I got offered a short-notice fight for the March London card. I think it was a week or less than a week's notice to fight Lerone Murphy at featherweight. At the time... I was injured, so there wasn't much training, unfortunately."

He continued:

"There was another opportunity... In July, when I was in the States training... Unfortunately, the time scale was below two weeks, and we just couldn't get the correct visas processed in time."

Catch Hughes' comments below (1:50):

Dana White on why Paul Hughes hasn't been signed by the UFC yet

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Paul Hughes and explained why the mercurial Irishman hasn't made his way to the UFC yet.

While the UFC CEO didn't place Hughes on his urgent recruitment radar, he promised that his lieutenants Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard would find him if he really proved himself.

During a UFC 292 presser in August, White was asked if the promotion was looking at Paul Hughes as a future UFC contender. He replied:

"Do you know how many guys are surprised that there are guys they're friends with who haven't been signed to the UFC yet? I hear that every day... With the Contender Series going on and with the amount of fights we put on... It's been a while since the injury bug has f***ing terrorized us... If he is somebody that good and we're interested in him, Sean and Mick will find him."

