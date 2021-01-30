Cain Velasquez: Is the former UFC champion retired or still fighting?

Cain Velasquez retired from the UFC on October 14, 2019. The former UFC Heavyweight champion decided to bid adieu to the Octagon in order to pursue pro wrestling.

His last fight in the Octagon was against Francis Ngannou. The fight ended via TKO in 26 seconds of the very first round, with Velasquez being knocked out. Thereafter, he performed in two events for the Mexico-based pro wrestling promotion AAA.

After putting up two exceptional performances, Velasquez attracted the attention of both the WWE and AEW.

He got in touch with the WWE and pulled out of the USADA testing pool. On October 14, Cain Velasquez took to Twitter to announce his retirement from the UFC. He also used to occasion to welcome a new partnership as a part of the WWE's roster. In the Tweet, he wrote,

"To the UFC, my family, friends, and all the fans, thank you for the past 11 years. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and agents. I am so blessed to have been able to have a career doing something I absolutely love. I knew from the time I was a junior in college I wanted to be a fighter and after graduating from college, I set off on my journey of becoming a fighter with the goal of being UFC Heavyweight champion. There are few people in this world that can say that they have achieved what I have, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and position I held being a part of the UFC. With my official retirement from the UFC, it's time for the next chapter.

A year ago, when I went to my first VVWE show, I fell back in love with a sport that I had watched and participated in since I was a child. From that moment, I have been doing a crash course on all things that relate to pro wrestling. I've been training at different gyms, going to shows and watching more matches then I would like to admit, but I can honestly say I eat, sleep and breath wrestling now. The contract is signed and I'm on my way to my next goal which is Universal Champion. WWE Universe, thank you for welcoming me with open arms."

Does Cain Velasquez still compete in the WWE?

Cain Velasquez had three appearances in the WWE, with only two of them being actual fights. He first appeared as a backup for Rey Mysterio during his feud with Brock Lesnar. There, he signed a contract to fight Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Cain Velasquez lost the fight to Brock Lesnar via submission, allowing Brock to win the Heavyweight championship. He next appeared in the WWE in a tag-team match. Cain Velasquez paired up with Humberto Carillo to take on The O.C. This would be his last appearance for the promotion.

The WWE cut Cain Velasquez in 2020 as a part of budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.