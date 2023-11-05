Caio Borralho aims high for his next fight with fiery call-out to Dricus Du Plessis after win over Abus Magomedov

In the midst of potentially its most chaotic year, the UFC middleweight division has another streaking contender in Caio Borralho.

Borralho, 30, earned a unanimous decision victory over Abus Magomedov at UFC São Paulo in an entertaining battle. After the win, Borralho called out Dricus Du Plessis, the division's second-ranked contender.

Expand Tweet

Dricus Du Plessis was originally the UFC's intended opponent for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 before turning to Sean Strickland. 'Still Knocks' is coming off of an impressive TKO win over former champion Robert Whittaker.

Despite Caio Borralho's impressive performance and UFC win streak, the Brazilian remains currently unranked in the promotional rankings. However, 'The Natural' now owns the second-longest win streak in the division, one behind Du Plessis.

Expand Tweet

Borralho is now 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Magomedov, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Makhmud Muradov, Armen Petrosyan and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev. He also had two wins on Dana White's Contender Series before he got his UFC deal.

Why did Caio Borralho call out Dricus Du Plessis?

After squashing a minor beef with Abus Magomedov, Caio Borralho seems to intend to spark a fire between himself and Dricus Du Plessis.

Despite no known actual connection between the two, Borralho has actually called out Du Plessis before. After a dominant decision win over Armen Petrosyan in his second UFC fight, Borralho called for a fight with 'Still Knocks.'

This callout of Du Plessis, however, was far more aggressive. Borralho exclaimed a direct message to the middleweight contender post-fight, claiming the South African "can't run" from him anymore.

Borralho said to Du Plessis:

"You can't run from me anymore! I just [beat] a guy that lost to the champion! So now, I want your head! And after that, I'm coming to my belt!"

Expand Tweet

Though Borralho's next opponent is likely not the man he called out in Brazil, he will almost certainly receive a fighter in the division's top 15 in his next outing.