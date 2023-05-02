Who is Caio Borralho? Exploring the rise in prominence of UFC’s latest promising fighter

Although Caio Borralho's UFC tenure currently contains only a handful of fights, the 30-year-old has emerged as one of the more promising contenders in the multi-billion dollar organization. Borralho hails from Brazil and currently competes in the middleweight division of the promotion.

Borralho is currently 14-1-1 as a professional fighter and has not lost a fight in nearly 8 years. 'The Natural' is currently riding a 14-fight undefeated streak that includes 13 victories and one no-contest.

Eight of Borralho's 14 victories have come via finishes - four knockouts and four submissions.

Borralho made an appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in September 2021 and took on Aaron Jeffery in a middleweight clash. 'The Natural' emerged victorious that night via a unanimous decision but unfortunately, it was not enough for the Brazilian to get a UFC contract.

The 30-year-old returned again the following month on the show and went up against Jesse Murray. This time, Borralho did not leave it to the judges and finished his opponent via strikes in the opening round. The performance earned him a UFC contract.

'The Natural' made his promotional debut in April 2022 and locked horns against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev. Borralho managed to win the contest via technical decision.

After a successful debut, Borralho continued his impressive run and scored victories in his next three fights as well. If the 30-year-old keeps this momentum going and keeps stacking up victories, he might soon become a strong contender for the UFC middleweight title.

Caio Borralho UFC: Who does the promising Brazilian fighter want to fight next?

UFC's rising contender Caio Borralho's most recent fight took place at UFC Vegas 72 where he went toe-to-toe against Michał Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event. 'The Natural' scored his first UFC finish in that fight as he submitted Oleksiejczuk with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

The impressive performance also earned him a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Borralho stated that he wished to fight UFC veteran Derek Brunson in his next outing.

"I want a top-15 guy. I heard that Derek Brunson wants to fight. I called him out two fight ago. He said, 'Oh, you go do two more fights and then we can talk about it.' So now, I did two more fights, I dominated two more guys. So what about our dance now, Brunson?” said Caio Borralho..

