UFC Vegas 72 Bonuses: Debutant secures UFC bonus, Song Yadong and Caio Borralho give ecstatic reactions to POTN news

Song Yadong and Caio Borralho were among the recipients of the UFC bonus at UFC Vegas 72 on April 29.

The two fighters were ecstatic upon receiving the news and could not hide their excitement from the camera.

Yadong found out about his Performance of the Night bonus while he was getting his pictures clicked backstage. 'The Kung Fu Kid' then looked into the camera and said:

"Yeah! Let's go! Bonus machine!"

Borralho was in the middle of his post-fight press conference when he got the word that would be getting an additional check of $50,000.

"That's a bonus, my brother! I told you guys! I told you!"

Yadong went toe-to-toe with Ricky Simon in the main event of UFC Vegas 72. The fight ended with 'The Kung Fu Kid' securing a TKO finish in the fifth round.

With the victory, Yadong bounced back from his loss to Cory Sandhagen in September 2022 and is now 4-1 in his last five UFC outings.

In the co-main event, Borralho went up against Michał Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight showdown. The Brazilian used his grappling prowess to submit his opponent via a rear-naked choke in the second round. 'The Natural' is currently undefeated in the UFC with a 4-0 record. Overall, Borralho has not lost a single one of his last 14 fights.

Apart from the two, Rodolfo Vieira and Marcus McGhee also delivered spectacular finishes at UFC Vegas 72 and took home an additional sum of $50,000 each.

No Fight of the Night UFC bonus was awarded for the event.

Marcus McGhee earns UFC bonus in his promotional debut

In his very first fight in the promotion, Marcus McGhee earned a UFC bonus at UFC Vegas 72. But the victory and the bonus came under unusual circumstances.

The original fight was supposed to be a bantamweight clash between Brian Kelleher and Journey Newson. However, Kelleher had to pull out of the fight. He was replaced by McGhee and the bout was then set to be a catchweight fight at 140 pounds.

That is how 'The Maniac' made his UFC debut and defeated Newson via a rear-naked choke in the prelims of the card. The submission earned him a Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000.

