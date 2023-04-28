Brian Kelleher reveals reason for last-minute withdrawal from UFC Vegas 72

Brian Kelleher was originally scheduled to take on Journey Newson on the UFC Vegas 72 prelims card this weekend. However, the card saw a last minute change with the recent withdrawal of 'Boom'.

In the immediate aftermath of the card change announcement, Kelleher urged fans not to criticize him unduly, promising to divulge more details soon. The bantamweight veteran has now spoken, claiming to have been advised to pull out by the UFC.

Brian Kelleher was seemingly ready to go despite having suffered an injury but thanked the UFC for looking out for him. The 36-year-old isn't ready to hang up his gloves just yet and hopes to be back soon. 'Boom' wrote on Twitter:

"Unfortunately the ufc has decided to pull my fight this Saturday. I’ve had an injury I’ve been dealing with that they advise is addressed. I was ready and willing and wanted to go in there and do my work but I understand there concern and appreciate there willingness to look out for my health before anything. For now I have to step away and get some things fixed up. The ufc is my life and all that I know. It’s been an amazing journey. I won’t say goodbye just yet but hopefully see ya later. Much love. BOOM !"

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 Unfortunately the ufc has decided to pull my fight this Saturday. I’ve had an injury I’ve been dealing with that they advise is addressed. I was ready and willing and wanted to go in there and do my work but I understand there concern and appreciate there willingness to look out Unfortunately the ufc has decided to pull my fight this Saturday. I’ve had an injury I’ve been dealing with that they advise is addressed. I was ready and willing and wanted to go in there and do my work but I understand there concern and appreciate there willingness to look out

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 For my health before anything. For now I have to step away and get some things fixed up. The ufc is my life and all that I know. It’s been an amazing journey. I won’t say goodbye just yet but hopefully see ya later. Much love. BOOM ! For my health before anything. For now I have to step away and get some things fixed up. The ufc is my life and all that I know. It’s been an amazing journey. I won’t say goodbye just yet but hopefully see ya later. Much love. BOOM !

Who will replace Brian Kelleher at UFC Vegas 72?

The UFC Vegas 72 card has seen some major changes with hardly a week left before fight night. Apart from Brian Kelleher's withdrawal, a lightweight clash between Pete Rodriguez and Natan Levy was recently scrapped.

However, unlike the potential lightweight banger, the bantamweight matchup was saved by a short-notice replacement for Kelleher. LFA standout Marcus McGhee has stepped in on 3-days notice to take on Journey Newson at UFC Vegas 72.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin 3 days notice for Marcus McGhee 3 days notice for Marcus McGhee ☑️ https://t.co/V3Hkv6cbqL

'The Maniac', set to make his UFC debut this weekend, is coming off a highlight-reel first-round KO win over Luciano Ramos back in January. The 32-year-old currently holds a 6-1 professional record and has never gone the distance in his pro career.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin The MMA Lab’s Marcus McGhee got back into the win column tonight when he knocked out Adam Sellers The MMA Lab’s Marcus McGhee got back into the win column tonight when he knocked out Adam Sellers https://t.co/oTKXSaMFjT

Meanwhile, Journey Newson has gone 1-3 since joining the UFC in 2019 and is coming off a decision loss to Sergey Morozov.

Poll : 0 votes