Who won the UFC fight last night (April 29, 2023)? 

UFC Vegas 72 was headlined by a clash of surging bantamweight contenders Song Yadong and Ricky Simon.

While both fighters started cautiously, Yadong started finding his mark more often than not as the fight progressed. 'Kung Fu Kid' scored an emphatic knockdown in the final seconds of the fourth round as Simon was saved by the bell. Yadong continued his onslaught in round 5 to score a TKO win, hardly a minute into the round.

The Chinese standout went on to call out Sean O'Malley in his post-fight interview.

Middleweight prospects Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk faced-off in the co-main event of the night. Oleksiejczuk started connecting early on and likely edged out the opening frame despite a late takedown from 'The Natural'. Borralho went for a takedown early in round 2 and was successful. Oleksiejczuk seemed at his wits' end against Borralho on the ground where the Brazilian eventually finished the fight with a rear-naked choke.

Middleweight slugger Cody Brundage suffered a second-round TKO loss to Rodolfo Vieira. Brundage shocked fans by choosing to jump a guillotine on the jiu-jitsu ace.

Mexican standout Fernando Padilla scored an impressive first-round TKO win over Julian Erosa in his UFC debut which ended in a controversial stoppage.

Heavyweight prospect Marcos Rogerio de Lima put on a one-sided beating on Waldo Cortes-Acosta en route to a unanimous decision win.

Debutant Trey Waters put on a striking clinic to hand Josh Quinlan his first professional loss at UFC Vegas 72.

UFC Vegas 72: Song vs. Simon full card results

Main card

Song Yadong def. Ricky Simon via TKO (1:10 of Round 5)

Caio Borralho def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (Rear-naked choke) (2:49 of Round 2)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Cody Brundage via submission (arm triangle) (1:28 of Round 2)

Fernando Padilla def. Julian Erosa via TKO (1:41 of Round 1)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Trey Waters def. Josh Quinlan via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims

Martin Buday def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Durden def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Irina Alekseeva def. Stephanie Egger via submission (kneebar) (2:11 of Round 1)

Marcus McGhee def. Journey Newson via submission (Rear-naked choke) (2:03 of Round 2)

Jamey-Lyn Horth def. Hailey Cowan via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

