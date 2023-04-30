A main-card clash at UFC Vegas 72 was criticized for an early stoppage. Veteran referee Chris Tognoni came under heavy fire for excessive intervention, among other things.

Mexican prospect Fernando Padilla made his UFC debut against featherweight veteran Julian Erosa on Saturday night. Padilla evidently hurt Erosa before dropping him a minute and a half into the fight.

While Erosa quickly regained his footing, Padilla continued to land brutal shots to earn another knockdown. Tognoni, the third man inside the octagon, was already keeping a close watch and stepped in after the second knockdown even though 'Juicy J' had managed to get back on his feet again.

Erosa protested the stoppage, which resulted in his second consecutive first-round stoppage loss. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Fernando Padilla extended his winning streak to 3 on his debut at the biggest stage of MMA.

Watch the highlights below:

Talen Guzman @TalenGuzman



In his UFC debut tonight, Padilla made a strong account of himself with accurate shots that caused a TKO.



The stoppage was VERY questionable, though. Strong performance from Fernando Padilla at #UFCVegas72 as he finishes Julian Erosa in the 1st round of an exciting affair.In his UFC debut tonight, Padilla made a strong account of himself with accurate shots that caused a TKO.The stoppage was VERY questionable, though. #MMA Strong performance from Fernando Padilla at #UFCVegas72 as he finishes Julian Erosa in the 1st round of an exciting affair.In his UFC debut tonight, Padilla made a strong account of himself with accurate shots that caused a TKO.The stoppage was VERY questionable, though. #MMA https://t.co/wRQKthq3EP

UFC fans and fighters divided on alleged 'early stoppage'

UFC referee Chris Tognoni is known for having made some bad calls inside the octagon, even drawing the ire of Dana White in the past. MMA Twitter did not fail to bring up Tognoni's history of erroneous calls after his most recent one at UFC Vegas 72.

Some believe that the veteran referee has a tendency to intervene too much in general. @McCpicks wrote:

"MMA ref definitely a tough job. But Tognoni intervenes too much. Talks to the fighters like they’re in elementary school. Constantly warning about fence grabs before they even happen. Definitely can argue that was an early stoppage"

McC PICKS MMA @McCpicks MMA ref definitely a tough job. But Tognoni intervenes too much. Talks to the fighters like they’re in elementary school. Constantly warning about fence grabs before they even happen. Definitely can argue that was an early stoppage MMA ref definitely a tough job. But Tognoni intervenes too much. Talks to the fighters like they’re in elementary school. Constantly warning about fence grabs before they even happen. Definitely can argue that was an early stoppage

Others noted that early stoppages like these obliterate the scope of come-from-behind victories. @bnddof wrote:

"Comebacks wont be ever seen again if they continue to stop fights like this"

Subespacio de R⁴ @bnddof @mmamania Comebacks wont be ever seen again if they continue to stop fights like this @mmamania Comebacks wont be ever seen again if they continue to stop fights like this

Casey Oneill @kingcaseymma Togoni cmon man, juice is the type of fighter who comes back from worse, give him a chance. FFS #UFCVegas72 Togoni cmon man, juice is the type of fighter who comes back from worse, give him a chance. FFS #UFCVegas72

Jake Noecker @JakeNoeckerMMA



Strike 2 on Tognoni tonight, missed a BIG fence grab earlier too Horrible stoppage, gotta feel for ErosaStrike 2 on Tognoni tonight, missed a BIG fence grab earlier too #UFCVegas72 Horrible stoppage, gotta feel for ErosaStrike 2 on Tognoni tonight, missed a BIG fence grab earlier too #UFCVegas72

𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ @Sa_Gwang What a shit stoppage! Chris Tognoni fucking sucks #UFCVegas72 What a shit stoppage! Chris Tognoni fucking sucks #UFCVegas72

Shocked Tito Ortiz @intelligenttito @mmamania Lately they either don’t stop the fight when they should or stop it way too early. Refs are so inconsistent @mmamania Lately they either don’t stop the fight when they should or stop it way too early. Refs are so inconsistent

JK47 @JackLkennedy4_7 That’s an early stoppage man. Come on dude. Yes he was hurt twice but he got up and reacted. Dude refs need to let it go fuck #UFCVegas72 That’s an early stoppage man. Come on dude. Yes he was hurt twice but he got up and reacted. Dude refs need to let it go fuck #UFCVegas72

Martian MMA @UFO_UFC That’s an early stoppage. These guys are in a cage fight, sometimes you get hit and you get hurt. You don’t stop the fight that early, Juicy was never not intelligently defending himself or trying to get back in the fight. That’s an early stoppage. These guys are in a cage fight, sometimes you get hit and you get hurt. You don’t stop the fight that early, Juicy was never not intelligently defending himself or trying to get back in the fight.

While some fans refused to cut Tognoni any slack, others believed the stoppage was an extremely tough call and therefore, fair. Fans wrote:

"Erosa was a bobble head. It might’ve been an early stoppage but deep down we all know Erosa was gonna be out in a few seconds. It was an early stoppage but a just one. No need to complain really "

"I know a lot of people are going to hate that stoppage but Erosa looked really hurt and before Togoni jumped in Erosa was KO'd and knocked back into consciousness. Tough job but a good stoppage IMO"

MMA² @mma_squared Erosa was a bobble head. It might’ve been an early stoppage but deep down we all know Erosa was gonna be out in a few seconds. It was an early stoppage but a just one. No need to complain really #UFCVegas72 Erosa was a bobble head. It might’ve been an early stoppage but deep down we all know Erosa was gonna be out in a few seconds. It was an early stoppage but a just one. No need to complain really #UFCVegas72

Jason Hagholm @JHagholm1

#UFCVegas72 I know a lot of people are going to hate that stoppage but Erosa looked really hurt and before Togoni jumped in Erosa was KO'd and knocked back into consciousness. Tough job but a good stoppage IMO I know a lot of people are going to hate that stoppage but Erosa looked really hurt and before Togoni jumped in Erosa was KO'd and knocked back into consciousness. Tough job but a good stoppage IMO #UFCVegas72

Dan Tom @DanTomMMA I’m a juicy j fan who wanted to see more, but it’s always tough to crucify a ref for a stoppage when the fighter suddenly drops or shows signs of going limp (even if they immediately recover) as the initial reaction is a triggering one. Tough job and tough calls. #UFCVegas72 I’m a juicy j fan who wanted to see more, but it’s always tough to crucify a ref for a stoppage when the fighter suddenly drops or shows signs of going limp (even if they immediately recover) as the initial reaction is a triggering one. Tough job and tough calls. #UFCVegas72

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA You can’t jump in every time someone gets hurt. I feel like we need to wait until the fighter isn’t defending themself. That’s what they us in the back room. Yes, it looked bad, but then you jump in on a recovering fighter. And yes, he was hurts You can’t jump in every time someone gets hurt. I feel like we need to wait until the fighter isn’t defending themself. That’s what they us in the back room. Yes, it looked bad, but then you jump in on a recovering fighter. And yes, he was hurts

Poll : 0 votes