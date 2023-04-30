Cody Brundage fought Rodolfo Vieira, one of the most decorated grapplers in jiu-jitsu history, at UFC Vegas 72. Prior to leaving the sport to focus on mixed martial arts, Vieira won five world titles and an ADCC gold medal.

Cody Brundage came out swinging in the first round, looking for an early finish. Vieira's strategy was clear from the start: he wanted to take the fight to the ground. The 28-year-old hurt Vieira with a powerful shot that dropped him. Brundage then landed some short right hands and elbows and appeared to be ahead on the scorecards at the end of the first round.

In the second round, Vieira quickly drilled a double leg attempt to take his opponent down. What followed was a mistake from Cody Brundage that would eventually cost him the fight. The American jumped guard for a guillotine submission, only for Vieira to reverse the position and sink in a deep arm triangle choke, forcing Brundage to tap.

Fight fans couldn't wrap their heads around Brundage's decision to jump guard for a guillotine submission attempt against an accomplished grappler. One fan wrote:

"If you are having a bad day, just know that Cody Brundage pulled guard on a 7X BJJ World Champion. It can always be worse. Brundage looked excellent in R1 too. But you can't do that against Vieira."

Another fan pulled no punches while mocking Brundage's decision:

"Congratulations to Cody Brundage! Officially inducted into the Hall of Fame for Bad Fight IQ. First Ballot entrant."

Even former UFC two-division champion and play-by-play commentator Daniel Cormier called it a bad decision:

Check out some of the reactions below:

Rodolfo Vieira reacts to his victory over Cody Brundage at UFC Vegas 72

At UFC Vegas 72, Rodolfo Vieira displayed his elite grappling skills by submitting Cody Brundage in the second round.

Since starting his UFC career in 2019 with a perfect 5-0 record, Vieira has had a roller-coaster ride. Vieira has impressed in his three UFC wins, all by submission, despite suffering losses to formidable opponents Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis.

Vieira had not competed since losing to Chris Curtis in June 2022. Hence, a victory over Brundage would have been a relief for Vieira, who intends to stay active. Speaking in the post-fight interview about what the victory meant to him, the Brazilian stated:

"My last win was almost two years ago. Last year I was supposed to fight three times.... The first time I couldn't fight because of some problems that I had. Then I fought, I lost [against Curtis]. Then I had another fight scheduled against Cody, and I hurt my rib. We fought today and I'm very happy to feel this feeling again."

Watch Vieira's post-fight interview below:

