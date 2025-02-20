Caio Borralho embraces 'Fighting Nerds' identity, reveals he taught math and chemistry at 15: "I was making money in my hometown"

Caio Borralho is a prominent member of the Fighting Nerds team and competes in the middleweight division of the UFC. The team members are known for wearing signature glass frames, which give them a distinct outlook as fighters.

Borralho recently shared his thoughts on embodying Fighting Nerds while revealing his past profession.

The team was started by Borralho and his trainer, Pablo Sucupira. Its name is inspired by the belief that its members study and fight like 'nerds'. The group has grown over the years and has dozens of fighters and coaches under its umbrella.

As a member of the group, 'The Natural' has secured significant victories over Paul Craig and Jared Cannonier in the UFC. In a recent interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the 32-year-old Brazilian detailed his previous profession as a math and chemistry teacher in his hometown:

"People don't know, I was a teacher when I was young. Since, I was 15, I was a math teacher and chemistry teacher. That's the way I was like, making money in my hometown."

He further added:

"I was kind of a nerd guy. ...I was doing a college in industrial chemistry also I wanted to be a chemist guy. Because I always liked it since I started studying chemistry but my grandpa is a math teacher, so I started because of him just to make some money. ...But I always had inside of me that I wanted to compete, you know, even it could be in judo, MMA."

Watch Caio Borralho's comments below:

When Caio Borralho praised Israel Adesanya while discussing his defeat to Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya took on Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia in a middleweight showdown. In a huge upset, Imavov secured a shocking second-round TKO victory over the former middleweight champion.

Caio Borralho shared his thoughts on the fight and praised Adesanya for ruling the middleweight division for a long time while expressing surprise over his game plan.

In an interview with Submission Radio, when he was asked about his views on Adesanya's defeat, he said:

"I thought Israel was going to pick him up for like three, four rounds and then maybe lose one round or something like that. I thought Izzy will be more on point to get hit and all that but, I think he was good on hitting somebody but wasn't that good when he gets hit. I think he might be a little bit off on the fight time, the sparring time and all that."

Borralho continued:

"He's not in his prime for sure but, it's hard to say, the guy has been a GOAT for so long, been so good for so long. It's hard to see that guy losing that way."

Watch Caio Borralho's comments on Israel Adesanya below (1:57):

