Caio Borralho issues honest preview of Nassourdine Imavov fight at UFC Paris: "He's a phenomenal athlete"

It is safe to say Caio Borralho is not overlooking the challenge Nassourdine Imavov will bring to the octagon at UFC Paris. The Brazilian recognizes his opponent is &quot;a phenomenal athlete&quot; and is determined to be fully prepared on fight night.Imavov vs. Borralho will headline this weekend's Fight Night card, with the general consensus being the winner will be next in line for Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight strap.Addressing the upcoming fight during a recent segment of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Natural' said:&quot;I'm not saying it's going to be an easy fight. He is a phenomenal athlete. Young, fast. We need to fight to see who is the next contender, you know what I mean? That makes sense... He doesn't show a lot when he is going to do the move [he is going to do]. It's all going to be about pace and positioning myself in a good way, so it won't be scary when he explodes.&quot;Check out Caio Borralho's comments about the Nassourdine Imavov fight below:According to Forbes, Borralho is currently a -127 favorite for the match-up with the Russian-born Frenchman a +107 underdog.'The Natural' is undefeated in the UFC and is currently on a 17-fight unbeaten run, most recently securing a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Jared Cannonier last year.Imavov, meanwhile, is the No.2-ranked middleweight and is on a five-fight unbeaten run, most recently scoring a second-round TKO over former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia in February.Israel Adesanya predicts Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio BorralhoDespite Nassourdine Imavov knocking out a credible striker like himself, Israel Adesanya believes Caio Borralho will have the edge over his former foe at UFC Paris.Analyzing the fight during a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the Nigerian-born Kiwi explained why he sees 'The Natural' edging out a decision, highlighting how Borralho's striking was superior to that of his opponent:&quot;Stand up wise, I'll give the edge to Caio. I like the way he strikes. I like the way he positions himself as a southpaw. He always has his foot in the right place. He attacks well with the rear side attacks. The left hand, the left leg. So, he just has to keep the same energy, body kicks. Good feints from Caio as well... I'll pick Caio for this fight. It's a well-matched fight like I said, but I think it'd be edged out by Caio... I'm going to go with Caio for his fight, I'm going to go decision.&quot;