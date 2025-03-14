Caio Borralho makes feelings known on training with potential future opponents, including Khamzat Chimaev: "Just business"

Caio Borralho recently made his feelings known on training with potential future opponents and whether it is difficult to do so. He explained his thought process behind training with other top ranked competitors in his division and highlighted a positive that can come from it.

Borralho is a surging middleweight contender and has spent time training with top contenders. Despite training with other contenders, the Brazilian doesn't believe it would put him at a disadvantage should they compete in the octagon.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Borralho explained that a fight is only business and shouldn't affect their ability to train with each other.

The 32-year-old mentioned that he has trained with both Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev and noted that if they are already sparring in training then there's no reason why they can't compete against each other and get paid:

"I feel that it's just business, you know? I've been training with Strickland for like, past two years... Khamzat and all these guys. And when it comes about fighting in this top of the division and all that, just business. Just need to go there and we are killing each other for free in the gym, you know? Why don't [we] try to kill each other making some good money and see who the best man [on] the night wins? That's my mindset."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Caio Borralho's stance on training with potential opponents

T.J. Dillashaw seconded Caio Borralho's thoughts on training with other top-ranked competitors that could potentially be future opponents.

During the aforementioned clip, Dillashaw mentioned that a fighter should train with other top fighters if they truly want to improve and become the best in the world:

"To get the best, you gotta train with some of the best in the world. And if you're training with the world, they're already a name, right? So [training with them], it's just gonna happen."

Check out the full episode with Caio Borralho below:

