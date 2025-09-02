Caio Borralho praises Anthony Hernandez for stepping up when “no one wanted to fight” him

Caio Borralho recently lauded Anthony Hernandez for being open to fighting him when others refused. Borralho revealed that after calling out Hernandez on social media earlier this year, 'Fluffy' privately messaged him and accepted his challenge.Hernandez is coming off an incredible fourth-round submission win over Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109 last month and is already booked for a fight against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver in October. Meanwhile, Borralho is booked to face Nassourdone Imavov at UFC Paris this weekend. He's coming off a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96 last August.While Borralho and Hernandez have their next assignments mapped out for them, it seems they were actively discussing a potential fight earlier this year. In an interview with Full Violence, the Brazilian lauded 'Fluffy' for his willingness to take him on and said:&quot;I love the style of this guy [Hernandez]. He's a nice guy... Actually, when nobody wanted to fight me, I said his name on Twitter, on X, but he doesn't have X. Someone sent it to him on Instagram. He came to me on Instagram and said, 'Boy, I saw that you called my name. Let's do this fight. Let's go.' And I was like, 'F**k yeah, man. That's what I'm talking about. Let's do this. Respectfully, but let's f**ing do this. That's what we do, we fight... He was the only one.&quot;Israel Adesanya predicts Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho at UFC ParisIsrael Adesanya believes Caio Borralho can get the job done against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris this weekend. The former UFC middleweight champion recently shared his prediction for the Imavov-Borralho fight.In a YouTube video, Adesanya predicted a unanimous decision win for Borralho and said:&quot;I’m going Caio in this fight and I’m going by decision. Standup-wise, I’ll give the edge to Caio. I like the way he strikes, I like the way he positions himself as a southpaw because he always has his foot in the right place. He attacks well on the rear side — left hand, left leg. He has good feints as well.&quot;He continued:&quot;For Imavov, he has great timing, like when to attack... They are fighting in France as well, so there’s a home court advantage. I don’t know how that’s going to play with Nassourdine, but I don’t think it’s going to impact him negatively or positively. It’s a well-matched fight, but I think it’s going to be edged out by Caio.&quot;