Caio Borralho scrutinizes Dricus du Plessis' fiery retort to injury rumors: "Something happened, but we don't know"

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho has responded to Dricus du Plessis dismissing his injury rumours, claiming that he was not certain whether the reigning middleweight champion had sustained a leg injury. However, he insisted that something clearly went wrong, which led to the postponement of the fight between 'Stillknocks' and Khamzat Chimaev.

Just a few days back, reports had emerged stating that the South African was out of his International Fight Week bout against 'Borz' due to a leg injury that he sustained during training. In light of this, 'The Natural' called out Chimaev for an interim title showdown at the UFC 317 card.

As of late, 'Stillknocks' has come out to publicly label the injury rumors as false and insisted that the June fight was never signed. This did not sit well with Borralho, who during an interview with Inside Fighting, claimed that something went wrong behind the scenes.

"Two guys messaged me, I don't know where they live, I didn't ask. I saw [one of] the guy[s] say oh, he broke his leg in half, and the other guy [said] no, he hurt his shin, he broke his shin, something like that. But I [didn't say that] I'm certain 100% that he broke his shin, I'm not sure."

He added:

"Maybe he has some injury and he doesn't want to talk about it, doesn't want to make it a thing, [thinking that] he gonna heal fast. So, we never know. But something happened that he wasn't going to fight at International Fight Week because everybody was saying that was the day [when] they were supposed to fight."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (2:26):

'The Natural' has now admitted that a potential bout against the No. 1 ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov would make the most sense for his next fight [4:04].

