"Fight announcement coming soon" - Dricus Du Plessis breaks silence on injury rumors, shuts down UFC 317 pullout claims with fiery message

Dricus du Plessis finally broke his silence about the injury rumours surrounding him. The South African denied all claims that he suffered from a shin injury and that it was a reason for him to pull out of his title defense against Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 317, which will cap off International Fight Week in late June, is still shrouded in speculation and uncertainty regarding who will headline the pay-per-view in Las Vegas. A du Plessis vs. Chimaev middleweight title fight was initially rumored to be targeted for the event, but subsequent injury rumors on the champion's side surfaced, prompting responses from 'Borz' and other 185-pounders.

'Stillknocks' took to social media and shared his thoughts on the rumors, before revealing that a fight announcement is on the horizon:

"Okey so everyone had their opinions and rumours and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true myself and @ufc already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion I know when I fight you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' Instagram post below:

Dricus du Plessis' head coach shuts down injury rumors

Morne Visser, head coach of Dricus du Plessis, has also denied any injury rumors. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Visser labeled the speculation "bullsh*t" before revealing that du Plessis will definitely fight Khamzat Chimaev next.

He said:

“No injuries man, that’s bullsh*t… We’re fighting Khamzat- we’re actually waiting for the contract. It’s going to be soon. Definitely not International Fight Week, they got something else planned for that. I’m sure everybody knows about what they’ve got planned.”

Check out his comments below:

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

