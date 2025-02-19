Caio Borralho shares "only two options" left for him in the division, goes on to state whom he prefers between the two ex-Israel Adesanya opponents

Caio Borralho has not entered the octagon since last August when he defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 62 in the first five-round bout of his mixed martial arts career.

Ad

While the No.6-ranked middleweight remains without an opponent for his return, he recently shared two potential options for his next bout. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Natural' stated:

"I think there's only two options now left for me in the division. I think it's the Robert Whittaker fight or [Nassourdine] Imavov fight. It's just the two guys that I have now to face. I think Imavov is five or six straight victories in a row and Whittaker, I think, he's coming off a loss [to] Khamzat [Chimaev]. So, I think the only two guys to fight is these two."

Ad

Trending

Borralho continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think Imavov is a better fight for me because he's the only guy that is with me running to the title so I think it makes sense for both of us to face each other and see who's the next one... I would prefer Imavov if we're talking about the belt and all that, but stylistically, I think me and Whittaker, we could do a way better fight than me and Imavov."

Ad

Check out Caio Borralho's comments on who he wants to face next below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Borralho is 7-0 since making his promotional debut in April 2022. While Khamzat Chimaev appears to be next in line to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title, the No.6-ranked middleweight is likely just one win away from a title opportunity.

Caio Borralho expresses surprise at Dricus du Plessis' title run

Dricus du Plessis has reigned the middleweight division for the past 13 months, winning the title and defending it twice over that span. Caio Borralho expressed that he is surprised at 'Stillknocks' success during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

Ad

"I'm very surprised. Every time that Dricus fought, I was thinking the other guy was going to win. Every time. Like Darren [Till], [Derek] Brunson - because he's so strange. He's so awkward. He misses a lot. He has a lot of mistakes on his game and all that, but he makes it works. This is the crazy thing. This guy makes it work. Nine straight wins, he's the world champion so he deserves all the credit."

Ad

Check out Caio Borralho's full comments on Dricus du Plessis below:

Expand Tweet

Borralho added that he believes du Plessis' opponents are struggling to control the distance against him. The middleweight champion recently defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 312 via unanimous decision to retain his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.