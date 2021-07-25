"Call the cops" - Derek Brunson, Daniel Cormier, and other UFC stars react to Maycee Barber's controversial win over Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32

Maycee Barber defeated Miranda Maverick in a close contest via split decision at UFC Vegas 32. In a closely contested fight that ended in a controversial split decision, Miranda Maverick was dominant in the first round and established a range.
The second round saw Maycee Barber have better success with her strikes, particularly in the clinch. Barber managed to land a takedown but Maverick was quick to get back up to her feet. Maverick then landed a takedown of her own and successfully took Barber's back, which looked like the round perhaps concluded in favor of Miranda Maverick.
The third frame saw Maycee Barber suddenly come back to life, akin to her last fight against Alexa Grasso. Barber seemed aware that she needed a finish to win the fight. 'The Future' did enough to win the round but was unable to secure a finish.
The fight looked like a potential unanimous decision win for Miranda Maverick but was scored in favor of Maycee Barber via split decision. Almost immediately, Twitter exploded with criticism.
MMA Twitter reacts to Maycee Barber's controversial decision win:
UFC fighters were quick to react to the controversial decision.
Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier is arguably one of the best minds in the fight game. 'DC' was on commentary duty at UFC Vegas 32 and voiced his opinion after the fight ended, saying he had Maverick winning. He tweeted to express how the bookmakers seemed to agree with his assessment.
Needless to say, -1200 odds indicate Miranda Maverick being a huge favorite against Maycee Barber. Evidently, the bookmakers also scored the first two rounds for Maverick.
UFC strawweight fighter Angela 'Overkill' Hill appreciated 'DC' for not mincing his words.
The criticism continued to flow in from the pros.
Former flyweight challenger Jessica Eye, who Maycee Barber called out in her post-fight octagon interview, sympathized with Miranda Maverick.
Derek Brunson seemed extremely put off by the decision, adding a second tweet to voice his displeasure.
MMA journalists also took to Twitter to express their support for Miranda Maverick.
The global scorecard also evidently scored the fight in favor of Miranda Maverick.
