"Call the cops" - Derek Brunson, Daniel Cormier, and other UFC stars react to Maycee Barber's controversial win over Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32

Maycee Barber defeated Miranda Maverick in a close contest via split decision at UFC Vegas 32. In a closely contested fight that ended in a controversial split decision, Miranda Maverick was dominant in the first round and established a range.

The second round saw Maycee Barber have better success with her strikes, particularly in the clinch. Barber managed to land a takedown but Maverick was quick to get back up to her feet. Maverick then landed a takedown of her own and successfully took Barber's back, which looked like the round perhaps concluded in favor of Miranda Maverick.

The third frame saw Maycee Barber suddenly come back to life, akin to her last fight against Alexa Grasso. Barber seemed aware that she needed a finish to win the fight. 'The Future' did enough to win the round but was unable to secure a finish.

The fight looked like a potential unanimous decision win for Miranda Maverick but was scored in favor of Maycee Barber via split decision. Almost immediately, Twitter exploded with criticism.

MMA Twitter reacts to Maycee Barber's controversial decision win:

UFC fighters were quick to react to the controversial decision.

Wth . Split dec was crazy , then Macy Barber won . Wow . Call the cops . Robbery ! 😬😬😬 am I wrong ? #UFCVegas32 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

I had that as a UD 29-28 for @FearTheMAVERICK — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) July 25, 2021

My timeline agrees with me. Maverick won. Hmm maybe they should check to see if the judges confused the two fighters. Because when I fought Carla, one of the judges gave the first round to her. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #UFCVegas32 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier is arguably one of the best minds in the fight game. 'DC' was on commentary duty at UFC Vegas 32 and voiced his opinion after the fight ended, saying he had Maverick winning. He tweeted to express how the bookmakers seemed to agree with his assessment.

Live odds for maverick vs barber at the end of the fight was -1200 maverick! She lost wow — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 25, 2021

Needless to say, -1200 odds indicate Miranda Maverick being a huge favorite against Maycee Barber. Evidently, the bookmakers also scored the first two rounds for Maverick.

UFC strawweight fighter Angela 'Overkill' Hill appreciated 'DC' for not mincing his words.

Respect to DC calling it like it is — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 25, 2021

The criticism continued to flow in from the pros.

The thing is, didn’t Barber lose that? — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 25, 2021

Watched back the second round (assume that's the one they disagree on).



Close-ish round but I think Maverick did enough. Barber landed a couple of nice elbows which may have swayed it but Maverick seemed to have the more effective stand-up, & landed some nice GnP late. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 25, 2021

Former flyweight challenger Jessica Eye, who Maycee Barber called out in her post-fight octagon interview, sympathized with Miranda Maverick.

You guys have to do something about these Judges @ufc they are out here robbing people of 1,000 dollars and Messing with their life trajectory 🤯 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) July 25, 2021

Derek Brunson seemed extremely put off by the decision, adding a second tweet to voice his displeasure.

Bartender I’ll have 2 🍹 of what them judges were drinking, who judged the Maycee Barber vs Miranda Maverick fight 😬😬😬😂😂😂 #UFCVegas32 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

MMA journalists also took to Twitter to express their support for Miranda Maverick.

I had Maverick winning 2-1 #UFCVegas32 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 25, 2021

I thought Maverick won that 2-1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 25, 2021

The global scorecard also evidently scored the fight in favor of Miranda Maverick.

Man, that was a Maverick win all day! 🤯 https://t.co/7yDeYMUkJM — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 25, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari