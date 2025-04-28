  • home icon
  Calls mount for Jon Jones to face Tom Aspinall as the Briton's father rages over incessant delays to undisputed title clash: "Biggest fraud"

Calls mount for Jon Jones to face Tom Aspinall as the Briton's father rages over incessant delays to undisputed title clash: “Biggest fraud”

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 28, 2025 06:16 GMT
Fans react to Tom Aspinall
Fans react to Tom Aspinall's (left) father's frustration on Jon Jones. [Images courtesy: @Getty]

Jon Jones has frequently denied a title unification clash against Tom Aspinall, which has put the British fighter's prime years on hold. Recently, Aspinall's father has expressed his frustration over Jones' stance, and clips of his comments have been widely circulated and generated reactions from fans.

'Bones' is open to fighting the interim heavyweight champion, but only on the condition that he receives significant compensation for risking his legacy by facing Aspinall. However, his father is critical of the ongoing delay, noting that the Brit has not competed in the octagon since UFC 304.

"It's stupid. I have no idea the reason why the UFC don't want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones. 'Stay tuned', that's the message they wanted Tom to give out to people... We're in April now, still waiting for [Jon] to say 'I'll have a fight' or 'I'll not have a fight'. I don't really understand that. He's a fighter who should be having fights."
Check out Tom Aspinall's father's comments below:

Several fight fans and netizens quickly went ot the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"@JonnyBones is the biggest fraud in the game.Tom is real champ."
Others commented:

"There should be protests in the streets abt this, jon jones is wasting toms prime rn"
"Aspinall is getting Michael Chandler'ed by Jon Jones lmao"
"For my the Jon vs Tom fight is never going to happen."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Tom Aspinall waiting for a fight against Jon Jones. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reaction to Tom Aspinall waiting for a fight against Jon Jones. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Georges St-Pierre shows excitement for Jon Jones' potential showdown against Tom Aspinall

Georges St-Pierre recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, the former UFC champion expressed his excitement about the matchup, stating that it would be an exciting contest between two of the top heavyweight fighters on the current UFC roster.

"If I have to choose someone in his prime that I put in the Colosseum hand-to-hand, I think it would be Jon Jones. It's hard to deny that. However, nobody beats time. Tom Aspinall is on a hell of a run now. As a fan, I want to see this fight... But I think Tom is very hungry and it's up to Jon to see if he still wants to do this and if the UFC can compensate him [well] because I think he deserves it."
Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below (10:41):

youtube-cover
Nilaav Gogoi

