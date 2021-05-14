Calvin Kattar claims that his corner could have thrown in the towel against Max Holloway

Calvin Kattar believes his corner could've thrown in the towel during his last fight against Max Holloway. However, Kattar believes his coach Tyson Chartier would've been criticized if he had called the fight off or even if he hadn't.

During his interview with MMA Fighting, Calvin Kattar claimed that his coach Chartier gets a lot of slack no matter what he does. 'The Boston Finisher' is confident in his capabilities and knows how tough he is but isn't getting into the octagon to take a knee for anyone else.

“Tyson gets a lot of slack no matter what he does. He could have thrown in the towel, he would have got a lot of slack from me. If he didn’t, he’s getting a lot of slack from everybody else. Just through the fourth and fifth rounds, it’s not what I took from it, aside from the things I did I think a lot of people just realized kind of the things that I’m talking about. I’m not gonna take a knee for anybody, how bad I want it. I know how tough I am. Now I think everyone else was able to see that as well and I hope I don’t have to show them again anytime in the near future. Hopefully, I put another guy in that position."

Calvin Kattar also mentioned that chasing the bonus shouldn't be the priority. Instead, staying healthy inside the octagon is his goal, while he continues to put on great performances for the fans.

"Like I said, the bonus isn’t the thing you’re really chasing in there. It’s trying to get out and be healthy, so that’s my goal in the next one while putting on a great performance for the fans.”

UFC president Dana White also felt referee Herb Dean should have stopped the fight after the fourth round.

Calvin Kattar lost to Max Holloway in a one-sided fight in January 2021

In the first UFC event of 2021, Calvin Kattar lost to Max Holloway in a one-sided fight. The fight headlined the UFC's first-ever card on the ABC Network. Holloway's dominant win over 'The Boston Finisher' pretty much earned 'Blessed' the next shot at the UFC featherweight championship after the title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

