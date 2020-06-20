Calvin Kattar isn't too concerned about the rest of UFC Featherweight Division

Calvin Kattar is rather focused on his upcoming UFC bout at the Fight Island.

Kattar will face Dan Ige in an exciting Featherweight showdown.

Calvin Kattar will be returning to the Octagon at UFC on July 15th, as he prepares for his main event clash against Dan Ige at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. While speaking to MMA Junkie, Kattar opened up on his upcoming fight and said that he isn't too focused on where a win over Ige would put him in the UFC Featherweight Division.

Calvin Kattar opens up on the upcoming fight against Dan Ige at UFC Fight Island

Calvin Kattar is riding on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC right now. The exciting Featherweight put away veteran Jeremy Stephens via a second-round finish in his last Octagon outing at UFC 249, in what was Kattar's biggest win in the UFC so far.

With Alexander Volkanovski in possession of the UFC Featherweight Championship, the Aussie fighter has a host of challengers who are expected to step up to the plate and claim their rightful shot at the 145-lb title, given Max Holloway doesn't regain the title at UFC 251.

The likes of Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, Yair Rodriguez, and Zabit Magomedsharipov are all in the running for a potential shot at the UFC Featherweight Title. However, Calvin Kattar doesn't seem to be bothered about his competition in the Featherweight Division.

“It’s funny, I don’t really give a (expletive) about none of these guys. I don’t think about them like I should. I’m too focused on – think about that, you spend all your energy thinking about all these other people, it’s like I don’t give them that energy. I just focus on me, my fight coming up. I barely focus on Dan Ige, I just focus on myself and each session everyday."

Kattar added that his fight against Ige sounds like a "cool checkpoint" to him, given its the main event bout in Abu Dhabi and that too at the UFC Fight Island of all places.

“You do that enough, it’s just gonna pay dividends. You do enough good things, eventually great things are gonna happen and right now we have Dan Ige, main event, Abu Dhabi, sounds like a cool checkpoint to me and all those other guys can get it on the backend.”

Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige will be facing-off at the UFC Fight Island in the main event clash of UFC on July 15th. The two talented Featherweights will look forward to putting a show for the ages when they take center stage in Abu Dhabi.