Calvin Kattar has already picked up a couple of big wins in 2020 and he's fired up to bag a hattrick of wins by the end of this year.

The #6 ranked UFC featherweight started the year with a devastating second-round TKO win against Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249, followed by a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 back in July.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting following Brian Ortega's win against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung, Calvin Kattar spoke about the scenario of the featherweight division. Kattar also said that he's raring to fight again in 2020. Speaking about his opponent, Kattar said that he doesn't care who the promotion puts in front of him. All that "The Boston Finisher" wants is to step inside the Octagon for a fight against any top-ranked opponent before the end of the year.

“Everyone else is busy, so it would be two guys trying to stay busy. I’m with it, man. I’m not training this hard for nothing. Sign one of these guys up,” Kattar said. “My goal is to go 3-0 this year and the year’s not done yet. December sounds good, but I’d like to get on a card with my teammate Rob Font.”

Acknowledging Ortega's stellar display against The Korean Zombie, Calvin Kattar said that he was impressed with the former and suggested that if Ortega turns up in this form against Alexander Volkanovski for the title, the champ could face a very rough time inside the cage.

Calvin Kattar likes the fact that the 145lbs division is currently well stacked and there are some massive bookings waiting to be made, of which, the Massachusetts native desperately wants to be a part.

“I don’t care where the division goes, I just hope it keeps shuffling around. I’ll fight all of these guys (ahead of me). Line them all up. Let’s get something going. If the champ wants Ortega, cool, let’s make it happen. The featherweight division should stand out above the rest so let’s make these big fights happen.”

Calvin Kattar believes that once he gets past his next opponent, he is coming for the winner of Ortega vs Volkanovski in 2021.

“Seriously, though, I’m coming for that belt. Next is Ortega, then it’s me to get that opportunity. Line them up.”