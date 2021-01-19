Calvin Kattar finally reacts following lopsided defeat to Max Holloway

In the first UFC main event of 2021, Max Holloway showcased one of the best performances in UFC history when he put on a clinical show against Calvin Kattar. After dominating The Boston Finisher for the entire five rounds of their main event clash, Blessed eventually got his hand raised and got back to winning terms.

Despite the dominant win for Max Holloway, his opponent on the night, Calvin Kattar, showed a lot of heart and finally broke his silence, via his Instagram handle. Taking to social media, The Boston Finisher gave props to Max for the stunning performance and wrote that the former featherweight champion deserves all the praise.

Here is what Calvin Kattar wrote on Instagram:

As mentioned in his post, Calvin Kattar is not going away anytime soon and is already looking forward to the next fight that comes his way. The Boston Finisher mentioned that there is no stopping him, and he is someone who doesn't know how to quit.

While Kattar is more than eager to make his return to the octagon, he will definitely have to take some time off, as per the medical suspension handed to him. On the other hand, Max Holloway didn't take too much damage in the fight, but there were moments when a few clean shots hit the former featherweight champion.

What could we expect next from Calvin Kattar and Max Holloway?

Calvin Kattar is going to be sidelined for a while. However, The Boston Finisher could end up fighting later this year, only if he chooses to. There are multiple options for Kattar from here on, including The Korean Zombie, Josh Emmett, and possibly the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober.

As for Max Holloway, it appears guaranteed that Blessed will receive the next shot at the UFC featherweight title. The 145-lbs title will be on the line in March when Alexander Volkanovski puts his belt on the line against Brian Ortega. Holloway has already faced both men in the past and would love nothing but to beat either to win back the UFC featherweight title.