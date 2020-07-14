Calvin Kattar has established himself as one of the hardest-hitting Featherweights in the UFC right now. Fresh off his UFC 249 win over Jeremy Stephens, 'The Boston Finisher' will be hoping for another win this week at UFC Fight Island, as he prepares for his main event clash against Dan Ige.

In the lead-up to the fight, I had the pleasure of speaking to Calvin Kattar himself. He briefly opened up on his popular KO win over Jeremy Stephens from a few months ago, whether we could expect another spectacular finish from 'The Boston Finisher' this week, his Featherweight Title dreams, and more.

If you ain’t first, your last!!⁣

⁣

🏎 💨💨💨 🏁🚦 pic.twitter.com/qeWQg9DboZ — Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) July 11, 2020

Calvin Kattar on his most important fight right now

While speaking to Calvin Kattar, I asked him if he considers the win over Jeremy Stephens as one of the most important fights of his career, to which the former said that, as of now, the most important fight is his next bout against Dan Ige.

"I think my most important right now is my next one, Dan Ige. That was a good win [The Jeremy Stephens fight] but it's just a small checkpoint in where I see myself in the division."

Calvin Kattar on the UFC 251 Featherweight Title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

Advertisement

Speaking on the UFC 251 bout between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar said that if the fight was scored as one full round then 'Blessed' might've won the fight.

"I thought if you scored it as one full round in total, I think you got to give it to Max but where the scoring system is the way it is, I could see the third round going either way. But where Max controlled the cage the whole fight, dropped them in the first and the second, if it was scored differently, I think you know Max might've got the knot."

Calvin Kattar on his hopes of getting a UFC Featherweight Title shot

Next up, I asked Calvin Kattar if he hopes of getting a title shot next, given he emerges victorious this week, or if he would prefer securing a few more wins before eventually shifting his focus towards the belt.

'The Boston Finisher' said that he'll take that title shot as soon as it presents itself and a win this week would definitely put him in the mix.

"I'll take that belt as soon as it presents itself, so a win over Dan Ige puts me in that mix and yeah, in the perfect world, I want the champ."

Calvin Kattar on what we could expect from him this week

Calvin Kattar is known for his spectacular finishes in the Octagon. After all, he is known as 'The Boston Finisher' for a reason. Ahead of his fight against Dan Ige, I asked him if we could possibly witness another spectacular finish this week from him.

"I'll let the fans, you know, decide what they think I'm gonna do. I'm gonna go out there and just be me and the finish will come."

Calvin Kattar will be facing Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Fight Island 2. And with a win, 'The Boston Finisher' would definitely enter the conversation for a title shot in the near future. Nevertheless, expect fireworks from another exciting main event between two exciting Featherweights.