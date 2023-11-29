“Camps will be up and running next year” - Ruotolo brothers’ Costa Rica gym nearing much-awaited completion

Reigning ONE world champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo are one step closer to opening their own gym in Costa Rica.

Debuting for the promotion on the same night in 2022, the 20-year-old BJJ prodigies immediately established themselves as two of the most formidable competitors on the mat.

Thus far, the twins are undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, dispatching every man that has been placed in front of them en route to claiming their own individual world titles.

Over the last several months, the Ruotolo brothers have been keeping fans up to date regarding the development of their own gym. Sharing another update, the pair offered a timeline for when everything will be up and running at the tropically located facility.

“Our mats for the gym made it to the port and they are on the way to Costa Rica,” the brothers wrote on Instagram. “Our pool is being built and our jiu jitsu surf camps will be up and running next year. Can’t wait🔥🥋🌊🌴thanks to our friend @tellagram.cr and his team for building our dream 🙌🏽”

Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s journey to ONE Championship immortality

ONE Championship fans were introduced to Kade and Tye Ruotolo at ONE 157 last year with Kade earning a victory over Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki while Tye scored an 82-second submission victory over Garry Tonon.

Five months later, Kade Ruotolo had the first opportunity to etch his name in the history books, competing for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev.

It took Kade less than four-and-a-half minutes to secure his first finish in ONE and claim 26 pounds of gold.

In November, Tye Ruotolo joined his brother atop the submission grappling mountain with his own ONE world title victory, becoming the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion via a decisive decision victory over Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov.

What will be next for ONE Championship’s fast-rising BJJ duo?