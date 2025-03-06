"Can actually sing" - Jon Jones and fans reacts as Alexander Volkanovski roasts Diego Lopes’s hair with emo-cowboy joke and surprise serenade

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was seemingly impressed by Alexander Volkanovski's singing skills. Scheduled to fight Diego Lopes at UFC 314, 'The Great' trolled the Brazilian fighter for his peculiar hairstyle and even serenaded his upcoming opponent with a popular song.

In a recent interview with Smack Talk on YouTube previewing UFC 313, Volkanovski found the time to roast Lopes as the interviewer asked him about his opponent's hairstyle.

Volkanovski said:

"I don't get it. It blows me. Like, you're at the front, so he's got a full mullet on the back, and at the front, it's like, "Not your fault but mine." You know what I'm on about? You know, that proper, like, full emo at the front and then just proper cowboy at the back. I'm all for the cowboy part, but, I mean, I'm all for it."

Volkanovski made it clear he didn't hate the emo hairstyle but pointed out that lyrics from Secondhand Serenade's Fall for You come to his mind when he sees it, adding:

"Hey, nothing wrong with the emo thing as well, but it's just like, As soon as I see him, I just start singing..'Cause tonight will be the night that I will fall for you over again..Don't make me change my mind.'"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (2:50):

The post prompted a number of people to head to the comments section to react.

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones commented:

"This dude can actually sing a little bit"

UFC strawweight Veronica Hardy commented:

"Damn it. I’m going to have this song stuck in my head all day now"

Popular MMA reporter Oscar Willis commented:

"Blink 145 coming soon"

A fan commented:

"Man can sing lowkey"

Another fan commented:

"We need singing with Volk now"

Check out more comments below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @feednation_sb on Instagram]

Volkanovski was rumored to rematch Ilia Topuria, but the undisputed featherweight champion vacated the title to move to lightweight. Now, 'The Great' will be looking to become a two-time featherweight champion with a victory over the 30-year-old Brazilian. As for Jon Jones, the 37-year-old last fought at UFC 309, defeating former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic via TKO.

UFC CEO Dana White confirms Jon Jones' return

After his victory over Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones dismissed interest in a title unification bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall. However, UFC CEO Dana White has openly expressed interest in making the fight happen.

White recently appeared on ESPN's First Take and spoke highly of Pereira, even claiming 'Poatan' would fight Jones. When Molly Qerim asked him when Jones would return to fight, the UFC CEO replied:

"This Summer"

It remains to be seen whether it would be against Aspinall or Alex Pereira if he is victorious at UFC 313.

Check out Dana White's comments below (6:59):

