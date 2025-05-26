"Can feel the pain through my screen" - Fans wince at Thai megastar Tawanchai's nasty collection of bone-crushing knockouts

Tawanchai PK Saenchai may have stumbled in his most recent ONE Championship appearance, but the loss does little to tarnish his reputation as one of the most formidable strikers today.

The promotion recently echoed that sentiment by releasing a captivating video focused on the Thai rising star's body work, using his destructive left kick.

Check out the reel uploaded by the world's largest martial arts organization on Instagram below:

At just 26 years of age, Tawanchai has firmly established himself as a top-tier talent. Since debuting in ONE back in 2021, he has amassed 10 victories in 12 outings, with six of those wins coming by way of knockout.

He started 2025 on a high note by dispatching Superbon in the second round of their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 170 this past January, successfully defending his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the process.

Following the release of the video embedded above, fans applauded Tawanchai for his mastery in 'the art of eight limbs'.

At ONE 172 last March, Tawanchai aimed to etch his name in the record books by pursuing the interim featherweight kickboxing gold to attain two-sport supremacy.

However, that dream was derailed by Japanese kickboxing ace Masaaki Noiri, who handed Tawanchai a third-round TKO loss in front of a roaring home crowd at the famed Saitama Super Arena.

Tawanchai has no shortage of possible opponents in return to action

As talks of Tawanchai PK Saenchai's road to redemption intensify, there's no shortage of worthy challengers awaiting him.

Among the frontrunners is Bampara Kouyate, currently ranked No. 2 in the featherweight Muay Thai division, who is fresh off an explosive first-round stoppage against "Smokin'" Jo Nattawut at ONE 170.

Meanwhile, the landscape of the weight class continues to evolve with the arrival of Nico Carrillo and Shadow Singha Mawynn in the top five.

